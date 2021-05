Prince William, Duke of Cambridge gets his Covid vaccine

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge receives his jab from NHS staff at the Science Museum - @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

The Duke of Cambridge has received his Covid vaccine.

Prince William, 38, received the jab from NHS staff on Tuesday at his local vaccination centre - the Science Museum in Kensington.

Sharing a picture on the family's official Twitter account, he said: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

In the past he has spoken out in favour of the vaccine, hailing the "monumental" success of the major jab programme and expressing his desire to have his first dose.

Prince William, who is left-handed, is pictured receiving his jab in his right arm after rolling up the sleeve of his top.

It is understood he received the vaccine that was available at the centre - it is not known which one he was given or if Kate, 39, has received her first vaccination.

The Duke has become the latest senior member of the Royal Family to receive the vaccine after his grandmother the Queen, 94, got hers in January and his father the Prince of Wales in February.

The monarch spoke out in February and said people who refuse the coronavirus vaccine "ought to think about other people rather than themselves".

In her first comments on the subject, Her Majesty said it was important that people were "protected" by the vaccine.

Speaking to the senior responsible officers overseeing the delivery of the vaccine across all four UK nations, she said that her own immunisation, administered at Windsor Castle, was "very quick", adding: "It didn’t hurt at all."

She added: "Once you've had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected, which is I think very important.

"And I think the other thing is that it is obviously difficult for people if they've never had a vaccine… but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves."

This week it was announced the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to tour Scotland and celebrate people who have "gone above and beyond to support their communities" during the pandemic, Kensington Palace has said.

William will begin the seven-day visit on Friday, travelling to Scotland in his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Kate will join him on Monday and remain for the rest of the tour.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: "The duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.

"Both he and the duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year."

Highlights of the visit will see the duke invite emergency responders to watch the Scottish Cup Final with him at a rooftop bar.

As joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, William and Kate will host NHS staff at a drive-in cinema for a special screening of Disney's Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The couple met at St Andrews University and will take a trip down memory lane with a return to their student town, and meet today's undergraduates and learn how they have coped during the pandemic.

The couple, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Strathearn when in Scotland, will also join young carers from the Fife area for a session of land yachting on the beach.

William and Kate will highlight sustainable projects ahead of Glasgow hosting the UN's Cop26 climate summit in November.

This includes racing an Extreme E electric vehicle at Knockhill Racing Circuit, a visit to Orkney's European Marine Energy Centre, and hearing how Fields in Trust protects green spaces for communities across the UK.

Fields in Trust was supported by the Duke of Edinburgh for 64 years, and he passed the role of president to his grandson William in 2013.

William was appointed Lord High Commissioner by the Queen and will carry out ceremonial duties including making speeches at the opening and closing ceremonies of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.