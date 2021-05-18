Prince William gets backing from Walmart heir for £50m Earthshot Prize
The Duke of Cambridge has secured financial backing from an heir to the Walmart empire, the world’s 19th richest man, to fund his £50 million Earthshot Prize.
The Rob & Melani Walton Foundation has joined the list of “founding partners” who have pledged a chunk of their fortunes to fund the environmental award.
Rob Walton, 76, is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton and took over as chairman of the supermarket giant on his father’s death in 1992. He retired in 2015 and is currently said to be worth more than $63 billion.
By the time he stepped down, 25 per cent of Walmart’s operations were powered by renewable energy and the company announced that it would obtain half of its energy from renewable sources by 2025.
Mr Walton, who married Melani, his third wife, in 2005, is a director of Conservation International and chairman of the Conservation International Center for Environmental Leadership in Business. He was also a founding supporter of African Parks, of which the Duke of Sussex is president.
The Earthshot Prize is a global award designed to create significant change over the next ten years.
Launched by the Duke in 2019, it will recognise ideas and technologies that can safeguard the planet by offering five prizes of £1 million annually to support environmental and conservation projects.
Other global alliance founding partners include the Aga Khan Development Network, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Marc and Lynne Benioff.
Meanwhile, Prince William, 38, on Tuesday announced that two young climate change campaigners will be joining the Earthshot judging panel, joking that as he was getting older it was important to have younger generations involved.
He said Luisa Neubauer, 24, and Ernest Gibson would bring "much needed youthfulness and expertise and activism" to the prize council, which includes broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, actress Cate Blanchett and singer Shakira.
Speaking during a video call with the campaigners, the Duke told them: “It's fantastic to have not only two inspirational people who care an awful lot about the environment and the climate, but also, you know, young people.
"I'm not young any more, so it's nice to have you guys leading the charge.”
Miss Neubauer is the face of the Fridays for Future movement in Germany, which is similar to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's climate strike movement that inspired millions of youngsters across the world to protest by refusing to go to classes.
Fijian Ernest Gibson is the co-coordinator for 350 Fiji, a regional youth-led climate change network, and a member of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's new Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.
Mr Gibson told the Duke: "I'm tired of being told that you can't do something.
"What we need now is solutions because we don't have time for anything else, we have 10 years basically to be able to turn this ship around."