Prince William gets backing from Walmart heir for £50m Earthshot Prize

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL BROADCAST &#x002013; APPROXIMATELY 20.20HRS BST ON SATURDAY 10TH OCTOBER, The Duke of Cambridge&#x002019;s TED Talk, which was recorded in the grounds of Windsor Castle and focusses on the vision of the Earthshot Prize and the five Earthshots. The talk will be given during Countdown&#x002014;the first free and virtual TED Conference devoted entirely to championing and accelerating solutions to the climate crisis, turning ideas into action. Credit - Kensington Palace - News Scans
STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL BROADCAST – APPROXIMATELY 20.20HRS BST ON SATURDAY 10TH OCTOBER, The Duke of Cambridge’s TED Talk, which was recorded in the grounds of Windsor Castle and focusses on the vision of the Earthshot Prize and the five Earthshots. The talk will be given during Countdown—the first free and virtual TED Conference devoted entirely to championing and accelerating solutions to the climate crisis, turning ideas into action. Credit - Kensington Palace - News Scans

The Duke of Cambridge has secured financial backing from an heir to the Walmart empire, the world’s 19th richest man, to fund his £50 million Earthshot Prize.

The Rob & Melani Walton Foundation has joined the list of “founding partners” who have pledged a chunk of their fortunes to fund the environmental award.

Rob Walton, 76, is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton and took over as chairman of the supermarket giant on his father’s death in 1992. He retired in 2015 and is currently said to be worth more than $63 billion.

By the time he stepped down, 25 per cent of Walmart’s operations were powered by renewable energy and the company announced that it would obtain half of its energy from renewable sources by 2025.

Mr Walton, who married Melani, his third wife, in 2005, is a director of Conservation International and chairman of the Conservation International Center for Environmental Leadership in Business. He was also a founding supporter of African Parks, of which the Duke of Sussex is president.

The Earthshot Prize is a global award designed to create significant change over the next ten years.

Launched by the Duke in 2019, it will recognise ideas and technologies that can safeguard the planet by offering five prizes of £1 million annually to support environmental and conservation projects.

Taking inspiration from President John F. Kennedy&#x002019;s Moonshot which united millions of people around an organising goal to put man on the moon and catalysed the development of new technology in the 1960s, The Earthshot Prize is centred around five &#x002018;Earthshots&#x002019; &#x002013; simple but ambitious goals for our planet which if achieved by 2030 will improve life for us all, for generations to come. - News Scans
Taking inspiration from President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot which united millions of people around an organising goal to put man on the moon and catalysed the development of new technology in the 1960s, The Earthshot Prize is centred around five ‘Earthshots’ – simple but ambitious goals for our planet which if achieved by 2030 will improve life for us all, for generations to come. - News Scans

Other global alliance founding partners include the Aga Khan Development Network, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Marc and Lynne Benioff.

Meanwhile, Prince William, 38, on Tuesday announced that two young climate change campaigners will be joining the Earthshot judging panel, joking that as he was getting older it was important to have younger generations involved.

He said Luisa Neubauer, 24, and Ernest Gibson would bring "much needed youthfulness and expertise and activism" to the prize council, which includes broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, actress Cate Blanchett and singer Shakira.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11900676m) Climate activist of Fridays for Future Luisa Neubauer wears a face mask as she stands next to an activist wearing a panda costume in front of the Chancellery during a protest in Berlin, Germany, 12 May 2021. The activists protest as German ministers met earlier the day in the cabinet meeting to adjust the climate law following the ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court. Fridays for Future protest in front of Chancellery in Berlin, Germany - 12 May 2021 - CLEMENS BILAN/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11900676m) Climate activist of Fridays for Future Luisa Neubauer wears a face mask as she stands next to an activist wearing a panda costume in front of the Chancellery during a protest in Berlin, Germany, 12 May 2021. The activists protest as German ministers met earlier the day in the cabinet meeting to adjust the climate law following the ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court. Fridays for Future protest in front of Chancellery in Berlin, Germany - 12 May 2021 - CLEMENS BILAN/Shutterstock

Speaking during a video call with the campaigners, the Duke told them: “It's fantastic to have not only two inspirational people who care an awful lot about the environment and the climate, but also, you know, young people.

"I'm not young any more, so it's nice to have you guys leading the charge.”

Miss Neubauer is the face of the Fridays for Future movement in Germany, which is similar to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's climate strike movement that inspired millions of youngsters across the world to protest by refusing to go to classes.

Fijian Ernest Gibson is the co-coordinator for 350 Fiji, a regional youth-led climate change network, and a member of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's new Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

Mr Gibson told the Duke: "I'm tired of being told that you can't do something.

"What we need now is solutions because we don't have time for anything else, we have 10 years basically to be able to turn this ship around."

Recommended Stories

  • Drew Barrymore Says She Was 'Gaslit' Into Working with Woody Allen in 1996

    Dylan Farrow appeared Monday on The Drew Barrymore Show, as the host said she regretted working with Woody Allen on the 1996 film Everyone Says I Love You

  • After 2 decades in music and 2 kids, Pink still a rockstar

    Pink is grappling with the fact that her 9-year-old daughter, Willow, with husband Carey Hart, is on the cusp of the tween years. “It’s still the salad days, she’s still my baby,” said Pink in an interview over Zoom. Willow Sage and son, Jameson Moon, are a huge creative inspiration for the singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore.

  • Tokyo Games organizers get plea to cancel from medical body

    The IOC and Tokyo Olympic organizers start three days of virtual meetings Wednesday and will run into some of the strongest medical-community opposition so far with the games set to open in just over nine weeks. The meetings are headed by IOC Vice President John Coates, who will attempt to again assure the Japanese population that the games will be “safe and secure." Much of Japan, including Tokyo and Osaka, is under a state of emergency, which forced IOC President Thomas Bach to cancel a trip to Japan this month.

  • Emma Stone on Accepting Oscar from Childhood Crush Leonardo DiCaprio: 'Most Surreal Moment'

    "I was walking to Leo and I was like, ‘This is officially the most surreal moment of my life,' " the Cruella star said of accepting her Oscar from the actor in 2017

  • Er, Royal Aides Are Saying Prince Charles Wants Prince Harry Stripped of His Titles

    Charles reportedly feels like Harry is "attacking" the institution ATM, and therefore should give up his ranks.

  • Russia moves to bar Navalny allies from parliamentary race

    Russia's parliament approved a bill on Tuesday that would bar members of "extremist" organisations from serving as lawmakers, a move that allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny say aims to stop them running in September's parliamentary election. The bill, which the lower house of parliament approved in a first reading, comes as a court is considering outlawing Navalny's anti-corruption foundation and regional campaign groups as extremist. The draft legislation proposes barring any members or heads of groups declared extremist from running for seats in the State Duma lower house for periods ranging from one to five years.

  • Oil prices fall on rising COVID-19 infections in Asia, inflation fears

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on renewed demand concerns as coronavirus cases in Asia rise and on fears of rising inflation might lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could limit economic growth. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 77 cents, or 1.2%, to $64.72 a barrel, following a 1.2% fall on Tuesday. "Yesterday's trade proved again that $70 signals irrational exuberance," said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights in Singapore.

  • The Bachelorette: Meet Katie Thurston's Suitors

    The Bachelorette premieres June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

  • ‘All Rise’s Simone Missick, Marg Helgenberger, Dee Harris-Lawrence & More Celebrate Canceled CBS Drama

    Updated with tweets from Simone Missick: The fashionable crew of judges, lawyers of CBS’s All Rise will not return for a third season. After CBS revealed on Saturday that it has cancelled the Simone Missick-fronted legal drama after two seasons, co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, writer Lucy Luna, cast members Missick, Marg Helgenberger and Lindsey Gort celebrated […]

  • Review: Krasinski offers fresh thrills in ‘A Quiet Place 2’

    It’s a testament to the effectiveness of “A Quiet Place” that any sound is guaranteed to make you immediately uneasy: The crinkle of a bag, the crunch of an apple, a car door closing. Krasinski begins the sequel, which he wrote and directed, in a flashback to the day the monsters arrived, and boy, are we LOUD. Emily Blunt’s character, Evelyn, has not had time to go full Sarah Connor in “A Quiet Place Part II.” Like John Wick, the Abbotts don’t get a breather.

  • The Sussexes Want to Attend the Queen's Jubilee and It's Causing a Lot of Drama

    Harry "wants to be there" for the Queen.

  • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Freaked Out When Taylor Swift Played Their Daughter's Voice at Her Concert

    They are the proudest parents.

  • Meghan Markle Gives Rare Look at Off-Duty Style During Her Appearance in ‘The Me You Can't See’ Trailer

    The Duchess appeared alongside her husband Prince Harry in the first look at his and Oprah's mental health doc.

  • Soccer-Laporta plans to announce changes at Barcelona

    Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said changes are imminent at the club as they approach the end of a disappointing season. Barca can at best finish third in La Liga this term, having seen their former forward Luis Suarez fire Atletico Madrid towards the title while they have toiled for large parts of the campaign with arch rivals Real Madrid also above them. They won the Copa del Rey but were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Paris St-Germain.

  • Bill Gates Had ‘Spoken’ with Jeffrey Epstein About His Nobel Prize Ambitions: Source

    The conversations bothered Bill Gates' wife Melinda, who "didn't want him having anything to do with Epstein," the source says

  • Jodie Turner-Smith Says Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Was a "Terrible Missed Opportunity" for the Monarchy

    "[She wasn't] allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better," the actress said in a new interview.

  • Meet Louis Spencer: Prince ‘Harry lite’ and England’s most eligible man

    He has film-star good looks, has been hailed as Prince “Harry lite”, and has hung out with Nicki Minaj. Our hero is also nephew to one of the most famous women in the world, and set to inherit a 13,500-acre estate that has been in his family for 19 generations, a family arguably loftier than the Windsors. Despite this, no one – seasoned royal watchers included – appears to know much about Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. And that’s just the way this concertedly private young man wants it. So who is Princess Diana’s 27-year-old nephew, and how did he become the latest symbol of a system that many see as a sexist anachronism requiring change? Louis Spencer was born on March 14 1994, fourth child to Diana’s brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife Victoria Lockwood (Prince Harry was a page boy at their wedding). One reason for his below-the-radar presence was that young Louis was not brought up in Britain. Instead, a year after he was born, his parents moved Louis, oldest sister Kitty, and twins Eliza and Amelia to Cape Town, seeking privacy. His mother remained there after the pair divorced, meaning that – instead of being educated at Eton or Harrow, until then traditional for Spencer heirs – Louis attended Diocesan College, known as “Bishops”, Cape Town’s most expensive private school. It was founded in 1849 on British educational principles, and is celebrated for its string of sporting alumni. Only afterwards did Louis return to Britain as a student at Edinburgh University. He and his Spencer siblings came to public attention at Prince William’s wedding in April 2011 – Louis a shy-looking 17-year-old, somewhat dwarfed by his three beauteous sisters. His next public “appearance” was four years later, when a photo of him popped up on rapper Nicki Minaj’s social media feed, of all places. Underneath a picture of them backstage at one of her concerts, she joked: “Check out our wedding photo”. Viscount Althorp looked as chiselled as a male model.

  • Megan Fox Matched Her Bra and Lipstick to Her Suit

    This look is red hot.

  • Prince Andrew has reportedly been removed as the patron of 47 organizations over his links to Jeffrey Epstein

    Several organizations have cut ties with Prince Andrew due to his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Telegraph reports.

  • Marilyn Manson's former assistant has accused him of sexual assault and battery in a new lawsuit

    Ashley Walters filed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on Tuesday, accusing the singer of sexual assault.