Prince William goes undercover to sell Big Issue on streets of London

Prince William - Matthew Gardner

Prince William has been pictured selling the Big Issue magazine in central London, dressed in the distinctive red seller’s hat and vest.

The Duke of Cambridge quietly took to the streets of Westminster to sell copies of the magazine, which has been sold since 1991 to offer homeless people the chance to earn income.

The identity of the street vendor was only discovered after a passerby thought he spotted a "celebrity" from a distance on Rochester Row and took a photo, before investigating further.

Matthew Gardner, a retired police chief superintendent, posted on LinkedIn that his brother-in-law, who posed for photos with the future king, had spotted him on the London street.

'Honour to have a private moment with our future king'

"My brother-in-law was in London today and saw a celebrity, so he took a photo at a distance," Mr Gardner said in the post. "The celebrity saw the 'covert surveillance' effort and crossed the road to investigate further.

"What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy.

"These 'silent gestures' often go unrecognised.

"The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother in law if he wanted to buy the 'Big Issue', to which he replied; 'I have no change!'.

"At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that!

"Priceless, or should I say 'Princely'."

Prince William - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In the picture the Duke wore a casual navy blue shirt and denim jeans.

The street magazine was founded in 1991 by John Bird and Gordon Roddick, and is now published in four continents.

It was launched "in response to the growing number of rough sleepers on the streets of London, by offering people the opportunity to earn a legitimate income through selling a magazine to the public."

Big Issue and representatives of the Duke of Cambridge have been approached for comment.