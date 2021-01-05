Prince William helped prepare and deliver meals to homeless residents during three visits to charity

Victoria Ward
The Duke of Cambridge helps prepare food during a visit to The Passage in November
The Duke of Cambridge helps prepare food during a visit to The Passage in November

The Duke of Cambridge volunteered with a homeless charity on three separate occasions before Christmas, preparing hot meals and speaking to residents, it emerged last night.

The Duke worked alongside a team of volunteers at The Passage, helping to pack food and offer an ear to those who had recently been moved off the streets and into emergency hotel accommodation.

He also helped unload food from vans and deliver it to residents during the private visits in November, sources confirmed.

The charity, for which the Duke is patron, hopes the royal support will provide a much needed boost after a stark warning last month that homelessness in London had reached its highest level in 15 years.

Mick Clarke, chief executive of The Passage, said: “This year, more than ever, our army of volunteers have enabled The Passage to keep our vital services running throughout both lockdowns and the time in-between.

“From our emergency food hub to fundraising, outreach to essential office support, our Home for Good programme to our residential projects, we are extremely fortunate to have such a versatile and committed group of supporters.”

The Duke, pictured with his mother and brother when they visited The Passage in 1993 - @KensingtonRoyal
The Duke, pictured with his mother and brother when they visited The Passage in 1993 - @KensingtonRoyal

The Passage said that thanks to the efforts of volunteers, it had managed to serve 70,000 meals to those in need during the two national lockdowns in April and November.

The Duke has campaigned to raise awareness of homelessness since he visited shelters with Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, as a child.

He first visited The Passage at the age of 11 and has said it taught him the values of respect, dignity and kindness to the vulnerable he has carried with him ever since.

Kensington Palace said the Duke had kept in contact with organisations including The Passage and Centrepoint throughout the first lockdown last year.

In July, the Duke said he was "really hoping" for a chance to "do something properly" to finally rehouse people on a permanent basis, adding that Britain would "never have a better chance" to crack the problem of homelessness.

"We've just got to be a bit brave and a bit bold to get it done,” he urged.

In October, the Duke wrote a foreword for a cookbook marking the 40th anniversary of The Passage, admitting that he was “not an excellent chef'.

He wrote: “The last time I was allowed into the kitchens at The Passage they very sensibly kept me in the role of sous chef (aka carrot-chopper).”

London Councils warned last month that homelessness pressures in the capital were approaching their “worst-ever levels”, as London boroughs urged a rethink of national policy if the government was to have “any hope” of meeting its homelessness reduction targets.

The umbrella organisation said almost 90,000 London children would spend Christmas in temporary accommodation 

The Passage said it had released the information about the Duke’s visits to offer a rare piece of positive news.

“If we've learnt anything from previous lockdowns, it's the willingness and determination of so many to do what they can to help,” it said on Twitter.

“We would like to thank staff and volunteers for their work at this time.”

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

