Duchess of Sussex’s biographer takes new pot-shot at Royal family over Caribbean tour photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have faced a backlash over photographs taken during their visit to Jamaica - Chris Jackson/Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biographer has criticised the “photo moments” created during Prince William and Kate’s Caribbean tour, suggesting they need more diversity on their team.

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, referred to tightly cropped images of the couple greeting fans through a wire fence in Trench Town, Jamaica.

The edited photographs prompted angry commentary on social media, coming amid protests about slavery and demands for reparations by demonstrators at the British High Commission in Kingston.

The fence surrounded a football field where the Duke enjoyed a kickabout with Raheem Sterling, the England striker, who also greeted fans through the barrier. Moments later, the royal couple met fans out on the street.

Jack Monroe, the British activist, published the cropped picture alongside an image of the Duke of Sussex holding the hands of people he was meeting on a previous visit.

The post was deleted after causing a Twitter storm.

Mr Scobie wrote on Wednesday:

I do wonder what the hell palace organisers were thinking with some of yesterday's photo moments. The planning and recon that goes into every step of these engagements is next level, so how did no one think to avoid certain imagery? This is why diversity on a team matters. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 23, 2022

He added:

Fans climbing walls, reaching through railings etc is nothing new -- seen it on every tour. However, my point is, given the discussions currently happening, it would have served the situation well to be mindful of how certain scenes might look and think about things contextually. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 23, 2022

Others wading into the debate included Al Murray, the comedian, who tweeted:

YES THAT'S THE BEST PICTURE YES LET'S GO WITH THAT pic.twitter.com/dMUGJihugO — Al Murray - DKMS.ORG.UK 🇺🇦 (@almurray) March 23, 2022

Sharmaine Lovegrove, a publisher at inclusive Dialogue Books, posted one of the pictures on Twitter, adding: