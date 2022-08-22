Prince William and Kate to move family out of London

Reuters

The three young children of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are to start at a new school next month, his office announced on Monday, as the family prepare to move to a new home on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate. Princes George and Louis, aged 9 and 4, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will all attend the private Lambrook School near Windsor from September, Kensington Palace said. "Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s," the palace said.