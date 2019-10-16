Prince William and Kate follow in Princess Diana's footsteps in mountains of Pakistan originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, spent day three of their five-day tour of Pakistan visiting the country’s mountainside to talk about climate change.

William and Kate visited Chitral in the Hindu Kush region, a place that William’s late mother Princess Diana also visited during her first solo visit to Pakistan in 1991.

Diana wore a Chitrali hat during her visit, just as William and Kate did on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are welcomed in Chitral, Pakistan, Oct. 16, 2019. Princess Diana visits the Chitral Scouts during a trip to Pakistan in Sept. 1991. (Getty Images) More

William and Kate were also shown a book of pictures of the late princess visiting the northern area of Pakistan in 1991, one of several visits she made to the country before her death in 1997.

In addition to the Chitrali hats, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also donned the embroidered coat, for William, and shawl and colorful jacket, for Kate, that they were given as gifts upon arriving in Chitral.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Chiatibo glacier in tin Broghil National Park in Pakistan, Oct. 16, 2019. (Nunnrota/Nunn Syndication/Polaris) More

The royals traveled by helicopter to the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park, where they stood together to take in the stunning views and learn more about how climate change is affecting Pakistan and its people.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Chiatibo glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Pakistan. (Neil Hall/EPA via Shutterstock) More

The snow on the glacier is supposed to be a major source of water for the country, but locals say water scarcity is a major problem in Pakistan.

William and Kate have used their trip to Pakistan to focus on issues important to them, including the environment and championing the causes of young people.

PHOTO:Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge visit Chitral, Pakistan, Oct. 16, 2019. (Samir Hussein/EPA via Shutterstock) More

Their visit to Islamabad Model College on Tuesday put a spotlight on the inequity of education in Pakistan, where 49% of girls are out of school, according to Kensington Palace.

49% of girls are out of school in Pakistan — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement at Islamabad Model College is championing the importance of quality education, and how girls benefit from pursuing higher education and professional careers #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/kkjbAj5tdV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2019

Later this week William and Kate are scheduled to visit the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, a local hospital for which Princess Diana helped raise money.