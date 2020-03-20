Prince William and Kate visit first responders amid coronavirus crisis

Prince William and Kate stepped out Thursday to thank emergency workers on the front line of responding to the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, visited the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon, England, to meet dispatchers who have been taking emergency calls from the public.

The control room has been receiving at least five times the usual rate of calls in its response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, as it is officially known, according to Kensington Palace.

PHOTO: A handout photograph released by Kensington Palace on March 20, 2020, shows Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during their visit to a London Ambulance Service control room south of London. (Kensington Palace/AFP via Getty Images) More

“The last few weeks, and more recent days, have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus," Prince William told the National Health Service (NHS) 111 staff. "But it’s at times like this when we realize just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good."

“Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones," he said, according to Kensington Palace. "They need our support as much as we need theirs."

"The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society." — The Duke of Cambridge #NHSthankyou pic.twitter.com/l1GWs8ggHH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2020

William said he and Kate were there to offer not only their own personal thanks but also to express appreciation on behalf of William's father Prince Charles and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

PHOTO: A handout photograph released by Kensington Palace on March 20, 2020, shows Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during their visit to a London Ambulance Service control room south of London. (Kensington Palace/AFP via Getty Images) More

Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace Thursday and traveled to Windsor Castle, where she and Prince Philip plan to say at least through Easter. The queen's earlier-than-planned departure is just one way the royals' lives have been affected by coronavirus, just as the outbreak is changing the daily lives of people around the globe.

MORE: Coronavirus live updates: 100% of New York workforce must stay home

Starting next week, William and Kate will be home schooling their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The siblings' private school Thomas's Battersea is switching to online learning as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all schools in the country will be closed until further notice.

PHOTO: A handout photograph released by Kensington Palace on March 20, 2020, shows Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during their visit to a London Ambulance Service control room south of London. (Kensington Palace/AFP via Getty Images) More

William's cousin, Princess Beatrice, has been forced to modify plans for her May 29 wedding. Buckingham Palace has canceled several upcoming garden parties and also announced Friday it is postponing the ceremonial of the Changing of the Guards at Buckingham Palace, St. James' Palace and Windsor Castle until further notice.

Prince Harry's annual competition for wounded soldiers and veterans, the Invictus Games, has also been postponed. It was supposed to take place in May in The Hague, Netherlands, and Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan were scheduled to attend.