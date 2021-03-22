Prince William to take up key Church of Scotland role in boost for the Union

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends a reception to mark 70 years of the NHS at the National Museum of Scotland in 2018 - Getty

The Queen has reappointed the Duke of Cambridge to a key role in the Church of Scotland, in a move that comes at a critical time for the Union.

The Duke was named Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland last year but the role was abandoned due to the pandemic.

The position involves being the sovereign's personal representative at the week-long event dealing with church policies and procedures.

The Duke was reinstated on Monday, Downing Street announced, and will travel to Scotland to attend this year’s general assembly in May on behalf of his grandmother.

It will take place at the General Assembly Hall in Edinburgh.

The commission granted by the Queen is specific to Scotland so the Lord High Commissioner must be present to perform the role.

The Duke, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, will make the opening and closing addresses at the Assembly and will report to the Queen on the proceedings.

He will also carry out a number of official functions as the Lord High Commissioner.

The Queen approved the appointment, which is made on the advice of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Previous royal incumbents have included the Princess Royal, in 2017, the Earl of Wessex in 2014 and the Queen herself in 2002.

The Duke, 38, takes over the role from Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry.

His appointment coincides with Ms Sturgeon’s renewed bid to break up the Union in the wake of Brexit, with the Scottish Government publishing a draft Bill for a second vote on independence.

It proposes using the same question as that used in 2014: Should Scotland be an independent country? Voting would also be extended to include over 16s, who are generally thought to be more in favour of independence.

It comes after Ms Sturgeon’s government twice tried to dissuade the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from visiting Scotland during their UK train tour before Christmas.

The First Minister appeared less than impressed when asked at the time whether the trip had been in breach of her travel ban and declined to directly endorse it.

Monarchs have sworn to maintain the Church of Scotland since the 16th century.

The duty to “preserve the settlement of the true Protestant religion as established by the laws made in Scotland” was affirmed in the 1707 Act of Union between England and Scotland.

In April, the Duke wrote to the Right Rev Colin Sinclair, the outgoing moderator of the Assembly, praising the work of the Church of Scotland.

“It is heartening to see how the Church of Scotland, like so many other faith communities across the country, is re-inventing itself digitally to continue providing worship, support and guidance for your congregations,” he said.