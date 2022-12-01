Prince William, Princess Kate go to basketball game

Storyful
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston on Wednesday, November 30, marking the couple’s first visit to the US in eight years and first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.Footage by Janell C Corbett shows people gathered at Boston City Hall in the rain, holding umbrellas, to welcome the royal couple.William and Kate will present awards for the Earthshot Prize, an organization founded by Prince William that provides grants to find solutions to climate change and environmental issues, on Friday. Credit: Janell C. Corbett via Storyful