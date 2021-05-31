Prince William should follow Queen's example and stay out of independence debate, warns Alex Salmond

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Johnson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Beating Retreat by The Massed Pipes and Drums of the Combined Cadet Force in Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on the final day of their week-long visit to the country - JANE BARLOW&#xa0;
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Beating Retreat by The Massed Pipes and Drums of the Combined Cadet Force in Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on the final day of their week-long visit to the country - JANE BARLOW

Alex Salmond has accused the Duke of Cambridge of displaying "poor judgement" by meeting Gordon Brown last week in Scotland and urged the Royal Family to stay out of the independence debate.

The former First Minister said it would be "extraordinarily foolish" for the monarchy to get dragged into the row over Scottish separation and questioned “what on earth Prince William thought he was doing” by meeting Mr Brown.

He said the Royal Family should beware “unscrupulous Unionist desperation” to use them for political ends and urged other members to follow the Queen's "very wise" example to "keep the monarchy over and above politics."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Mr Brown and his wife, Sarah, after the former Labour Prime MInister relaunched his Our Scottish Future think tank as a pro-Union campaign movement.

Kensington Palace later confirmed the Royal couple had listened to differing political views during their week-long tour, which was said to be part of a charm offensive to turn Scots away from independence.

Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled plans for another separation vote by the end of 2023, after the immediate health crisis has passed but while Scotland is still recovering from the Covid pandemic.

But, in a video message to supporters of his Alba Party, Mr Salmond it would be "infinitely better" for his former protegee to "seize the moment and strike while the iron is hot."

He claimed the Tories "are surprised that they are not already facing a renewed constitutional challenge" after the SNP clearly won the Holyrood election but fell one seat short of a majority. Mr Salmond was humiliated when the Alba Party failed to win a single seat.

The duke and duchess, who are known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, met Mr Brown and his wife in an unpublicised meeting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh last Thursday.

Mr Brown was the only politician other than Ms Sturgeon to meet the couple during the tour. In recent weeks he has published a series of polls and focus group findings aimed at persuading the 40 per cent of Scots dubbed “Middle Scotland” to stick with the UK.

In his video message, Mr Salmond said: "Whatever Prince William thought he was doing by agreeing to a confab with Gordon Brown just as he set up his latest campaign for the Union, we should have no hesitation in seeing from that meeting, Unionist preparation for attempting to persuade a constitutional monarchy to intervene in a constitutional debate which should be left to the people.

"It would be very wise for the Royal Family to follow what has been the Queen’s example over her long reign, to keep the monarchy over and above politics, and it would be foolish to have a situation in which it can be said that the monarchy is involved in the Scottish constitutional debate."

But only days before the September 2014 referendum, the Queen told a well-wisher at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral that she hoped Scots would “think very carefully” about their vote.

David Cameron, the then Prime Minister, later disclosed he had asked the monarch to "raise an eyebrow" about the prospect of independence amid "mounting panic" the Unionist side could lose.

He also apologised to the Queen after he was overheard saying she "purred" when he told her that Scots had rejected separation.

Mr Salmond insisted Mr Cameron had made "a last ditch desperate and failed attempt to drag the Queen into politics", before concluding: "The Brown meeting shows poor judgment on both sides but the same degree of unscrupulous Unionist desperation."

He claimed the Holyrood elections had left the Unionist parties "in a state of disarray" and in a direct message to Ms Sturgeon argued "the case for Scottish independence must be progressed now as a matter of urgency."

Kensington Palace was approached for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Princess Charlotte Is Much More Outgoing than Prince George

    Prince George is "more reserved" for an understandable reason.

  • Caught Between Two Countries, a Minnesota Resort Area Still Feels Lockdown Blues

    ANGLE INLET, Minn. — On the Northwest Angle, a small patch of Minnesota connected to the rest of the United States only by water, it feels like the coronavirus shutdown never ended. But the empty cabins, boatless marinas and out-of-work fishing guides are not the result of some lockdown imposed by Minnesota’s governor. Nor do they indicate an acute fear of the virus. (Many residents are already vaccinated, and pretty much nobody wears a mask.) Instead, in the second walleye season of the pandemic, U.S. businesses on the Angle remain largely cut off from their American customers because of a geographical quirk, a foreign government and a gravel road through Manitoba. “It starts to feel very oppressive,” said Lisa Goulet, who along with her husband, Jason, owns Angle Outpost Resort, where there were no customers early last week. “I don’t know if I want to live like this. I don’t know if it’s really worth it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Getting to the Angle, which has about 100 full-time residents and an economy consisting of little other than tourism, has always required some extra effort. There is only one road in, and driving there from the Minnesota mainland requires a 41-mile detour through rural Canada. Those wanting to avoid the border crossing have to charter a seaplane or take a boat across the olive-colored waves on the Lake of the Woods, which can be dangerous in a small fishing vessel and cost at least $150 round trip in a professionally piloted one. An ice road that offered a two-month respite from the border headaches has long since melted. Over the decades, the small, family-owned resorts on the Angle cultivated loyal followings of American visitors who tolerated the chore of clearing customs in Canada and then again in the United States so they could enjoy world-class fishing, pine-scented forests and a level of solitude offered by few other places in the Lower 48. But that solitude, more evident than ever, is no longer such an asset. Canada’s continued COVID prohibition on American leisure travelers — even those whose final destination is in the United States — has crippled Angle businesses, upended family traditions and eroded decades of cross-border goodwill in ways that seem likely to reverberate long after the pandemic. As pleas from Minnesota’s congressional delegation for a tourism exemption on the Angle go unheeded, resort owners and fishing guides are seeking part-time jobs, canceling another summer of bookings and, in some cases, rethinking their relationship with a foreign country they can see from their docks. “I didn’t think Canada would ever take this position,” said Paul Colson, whose family has since 1945 owned Jake’s Northwest Angle, where boat slips are empty this spring and cabins unrented. “You know, it’s not defendable. Doesn’t make sense. Doesn’t follow any science.” The Northwest Angle, which owes its existence to treaties negotiated when maps of the region were imprecise, has been the subject of diplomatic tangles before. Canada and Britain tried without success to purchase the area back from the United States in the 1800s. And just a generation ago, a trade dispute known as the “Walleye Wars” broke out over whether guests of U.S. resorts could keep fish caught in Canadian waters, inspiring some talk of secession. But in a place where both U.S. and Canadian flags can be spotted along the roadside and where many people have friends and relatives on both sides of the line, this latest dispute feels different. More personal. More painful. The border, long permeable, has suddenly hardened. The few visitors who still arrive are no longer allowed to fish in Canadian waters, an area many fishermen prefer. And ideas for a compromise — an international travel corridor, perhaps, or a pilot car to escort tourists to the Angle without coming in contact with Canadians — have not yet gained traction. Officials at the U.S. State Department declined to speak specifically about the Angle and would not say whether they had pressed Canada for concessions there. Every passing day costs the business owners more money. In a region where summer weather is fleeting and where snow flurries can appear even in late May, there is little time left to save this tourism season. “This is absolutely urgent. I don’t think that all of them can survive a second summer of no business,” said Rep. Michelle Fischbach, a Republican who represents the Angle in Congress and who sent a letter this month to Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, asking for the restrictions to be loosened. Although Canada relaxed its rules recently to allow full-time Angle residents to travel to mainland Minnesota to shop for groceries and other essentials without producing a negative COVID-19 test, tourists and part-time Angle residents, including those who own cabins but only stay in them during the summer, are still not allowed in. A senior Canadian diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive and fast-moving issue, said officials in that country were sympathetic to the plight of Angle businesses and expressed optimism that restrictions might be loosened for vaccinated travelers later in the summer. Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, said in a statement that she had discussed the Northwest Angle with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., but Hillman gave no timeline on when that border might more fully reopen. “With the Angle, given the small numbers there you’re dealing with, I think there’s some unwillingness to look at making exceptions,” Klobuchar said of the Canadians. “And I really think they have to look at this uniquely.” Now is the time when the Angle usually comes alive. In a typical year, locals say, boat traffic jams would be forming in the marina at Young’s Bay, and visitors would be snapping photos next to the brightly painted sign noting the Angle’s status as the northernmost point in the contiguous 48 states. But there is no wait for a table these days at Jerry’s Bar and Restaurant, the only eatery on the Angle, and no one is lining up to use the phone booths where visitors who cross the border must report their whereabouts to customs agents. Some resorts have not had a customer since ice fishing season. Throughout the Angle, where black bears and deer graze along dusty roads, residents speak of disrupted lives: funerals on the mainland missed, jobs lost, travel plans canceled. There is a growing feeling of helplessness, too, a sense that neither country cares enough about their predicament to do much about it. “We’ve been forgotten; we’ve been abandoned,” said Doug Freitag, a retiree who has been looking after the cabins of neighbors who are not able to visit and whose wife lost her income as a housekeeper at local resorts. “The U.S. isn’t doing enough to give us our rights as citizens for free passage. The Canadians are treating us like we’re a very unique group of people that they don’t quite know how to deal with.” When the United States and Canada decided last year to close down the border to traffic deemed nonessential, many Angle residents said they were sympathetic, even supportive. But as the closure stretched from weeks to months, patience grew thin. “They’re just prolonging the problem, thinking that they’re going to stop COVID,” said Andy Lundbohm, a fishing guide on the Angle for more than 20 years who took on more taxidermy work to make up for lost income. Klobuchar, Fischbach and some other American politicians have also pressed for a broader reopening of the border. But many Canadians remain deeply skeptical about allowing more international travel, and officials there have faced domestic pressure to keep restrictions in place. Some of the tension lies in the two countries’ very different approaches to the pandemic. In the United States, businesses have reopened; domestic tourism has resumed; vaccines are plentiful; and, with case numbers plummeting, fully vaccinated Americans have been advised that they do not need masks in most settings. In other parts of Minnesota, including other portions of the Lake of the Woods, which has more square miles of water across the two countries than Rhode Island has land, fishing resorts are booming. But in Canada, which has far fewer total cases per capita than the United States, the recent virus outlook has been less encouraging, and business restrictions have remained in place across much of the country. Manitoba has been identifying new cases at a faster pace than any other state or province, and the vaccination campaign in Canada has moved much more slowly. Although roughly half of both Americans and Canadians have received an initial dose of a vaccine, only about 5% of people in Canada are fully vaccinated, compared to about 40% of people in the United States. James Cudmore, a spokesperson for Canada’s minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said in a statement that the uptick in vaccinations made an eventual loosening of regulations possible but that “the decision on when and how to reopen the border will be made in Canada, with the best interest of Canadians as our top priority.” At the Angle Outpost Resort, where geese huddled near the choppy water on a recent afternoon as Goulet mowed, it was already shaping up to be another rough summer. Bookings were down, cancellations were still rolling in, and uncertainty over when and if the border might reopen made it difficult to reschedule customers. Goulet was planning another trip to North Dakota, where he has been working in construction to make up some of his lost income from the resort. And at a time when many Americans had returned to a relatively normal routine, the family had grown exhausted with trying to convince Canadian border guards that each trip down to the mainland met that country’s definition of essential. “We’re in a corral,” Goulet said. “Or a prison cell.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • On the COVID Front Lines, When Not Getting Belly Rubs

    BANGKOK — Bobby was a good boy. So was Bravo. Angel was a good girl, and when she sat, furry hindquarters sliding a little on the tile floor, she raised a paw for emphasis, as if to say, it’s this cotton ball that my keen nose has identified, the one that smells like COVID-19. The three Labradors, operating out of a university clinic in Bangkok, are part of a global corps of dogs being trained to sniff out COVID-19 in people. Preliminary studies, conducted in multiple countries, suggest that their detection rate may surpass that of the rapid antigen testing often used in airports and other public places. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “For dogs, the smell is obvious, just like grilled meat for us,” said Dr. Kaywalee Chatdarong, deputy dean of research and innovation for the faculty of veterinary science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. The hope is that dogs can be deployed in crowded public spaces, like stadiums or transportation hubs, to identify people carrying the virus. Their skills are being developed in Thailand, France, Britain, Chile, Australia, Belgium and Germany, among other countries. They have patrolled airports in Finland, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, and private companies have used them at American sporting events. Angel, a pale blonde with incipient jowls and a fondness for crunching plastic bottles, is the star of the pack at Chulalongkorn University. But as a group, the dogs being trained in Thailand — Angel, Bobby, Bravo and three others, Apollo, Tiger and Nasa — accurately detected the virus 96.2% of the time in controlled settings, according to university researchers. Studies in Germany and the United Arab Emirates had lower but still impressive results. Sniffer dogs work faster and far more cheaply than polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing, their proponents say. An intake of air through their sensitive snouts is enough to identify within a second the volatile organic compound or mixture of compounds that are produced when a person with COVID-19 sheds damaged cells, researchers say. “PCR tests are not immediate, and there are false negative results, while we know that dogs can detect COVID in its incubation phase,” said Anne-Lise Chaber, an interdisciplinary health expert at the School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences at the University of Adelaide in Australia who has been working for six months with 15 COVID-sniffing dogs. Some methods of detection, like temperature screening, cannot identify infected people who have no symptoms. But dogs can, because the infected lungs and trachea produce a trademark scent. And dogs need fewer molecules to nose out COVID than are required for PCR testing, Thai researchers said. The Thai Labradors are part of a research project run jointly by Chulalongkorn University and Chevron. The oil company had previously used dogs to test its offshore employees for illegal drug use, and a Thai manager wondered whether the animals could do the same with the coronavirus. A dog’s ability to sniff out COVID-19 is, in theory, no different from its prowess in detecting narcotics, explosives or a Scooby snack hidden in a pocket. The six dogs were assigned six handlers, who exposed them to sweat-stained cotton balls from the socks and armpits of COVID-positive individuals. Researchers say the risks to the dogs are low: The coronavirus is not known to be easily transmissible through perspiration, a plentiful commodity in tropical Thailand. Instead, the main transmission route appears to be respiratory droplets. On rare occasions, pet cats and dogs in close contact with infected humans have tested positive for the virus, as have populations of minks and other mammals. (There are no proven cases, however, of household pets passing the virus to humans.) Within a couple months of training, at about 600 sniffs per day, the Thai dogs were sitting obediently whenever they sensed the cellular byproducts of COVID-19 on cotton balls, which researchers placed at nose height on a carousel-like contraption. Dogs, whose wet snouts have up to 300 million olfactory receptors compared to roughly 6 million for humans, can be trained to memorize about 10 smell patterns for a specific compound, Kaywalee said. Dogs can also smell through another organ nestled between their noses and mouths. Some research has suggested that dogs of various breeds may be able to detect diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, malaria and certain cancers — that is, the volatile organic compounds or bodily fluids associated with them. Labradors are among the smartest breeds, said Lertchai Chaumrattanakul, who leads Chevron’s part of the dog project. They are affable, too, making them the ideal doggy detector: engaged and eager. Lertchai noted that Labradors are expensive, about $2,000 each in Thailand. But the cotton swabs and other basic equipment for canine testing work out to about 75 cents per sample. That is much cheaper than what is needed for other types of rapid screening. Last week, Singapore announced that it was provisionally approving a kind of breathalyzer to test for COVID-19. Three of the Thai Labradors are stationed in the country’s deep south, near the border with Malaysia, where the Ministry of Public Health says dangerous COVID-19 variants have entered Thailand. The other three were moved in recent weeks to the ninth floor of Chulalongkorn’s veterinary faculty’s building in Bangkok, where they live in former student dormitories. There is artificial turf on the roof for quick pit stops, and the dogs get a daily romp on a university soccer field. Their rooms are air-conditioned. For a couple hours in the morning and afternoon, the retrievers take turns obligingly pacing up and down a room set up with metal arms that dangle sweat samples. Walking past, they sniff-snuffle up to 10 times a second, as dogs are wont to do. (Humans tend to manage only a single inhalation every second or so.) Then they retire to their living quarters for a nap and occasional belly rub. “Their lives are good, better than many humans,” said Thawatchai Promchot, Angel’s handler, who worked as a Chevron supplier before diverting into animal health screening. Thawatchai said he grew up with 12 dogs in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, where the family pets snoozed in the garden and sought shade under trees. They did not enjoy air-conditioning. The Bangkok-based dogs are now screening sweat samples from Thais who cannot easily reach COVID testing sites, such as the elderly or the bedridden. The dogs’ minders are working to set up a program with the city’s prisons, where thousands of inmates have been diagnosed with COVID. Thailand is suffering its worst outbreak of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Clusters are proliferating in prisons, construction camps and other cramped quarters. Vaccines are in short supply, and less than 2% of the population has been inoculated. Researchers at Chulalongkorn have designed a mobile unit that they plan to drive to possible COVID hot spots, so that dogs can pinpoint areas that need mass testing. There are still many questions about using dogs to detect the virus. What do vaccinated people smell like? How easy will it be to train a large pack of COVID-sniffing dogs around the world? What if people being tested by a canine nose are not that sweaty? What if a dog gets COVID-19 and loses its sense of smell? Still, Lertchai said he thought that virus-detecting dogs would be a boon, particularly in countries that do not have the resources for more expensive testing. “COVID isn’t going away, and there will be new variants,” he said. “Dogs want to be helpful, so let’s use them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Emma Stone told Prince William and Kate Middleton she rode a motorcycle around Buckingham Palace

    Emma Stone opened up to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about filming her new movie, "Cruella," around London.

  • Unless your phone is on this list, it’ll stop working when AT&T shuts down its old network

    The proliferation of 5G has begun, and in the coming years, every smartphone on the market will support the speedy technology standard. Unfortunately, there will be one major casualty in the wake of 5G as virtually every major carrier in the US prepares to phase out support for 3G. AT&T will seemingly be the first …

  • “We can’t afford it”: Chinese internet users have rejected Beijing’s new three-child policy

    The two-child policy has been such a stunning success that Beijing is moving to a three-child policy.

  • The Luckiest Workers in America? Teenagers.

    Roller coaster operators and lemonade slingers at Kennywood amusement park, a Pittsburgh summer staple, will not have to buy their own uniforms this year. Those with a high school diploma will also earn $13 as a starting wage — up from $9 last year — and new hires are receiving free season passes for themselves and their families. The big pop in pay and perks for Kennywood’s seasonal workforce, where nearly half of employees are under 18, echoes what is happening around the country as employers scramble to hire waiters, receptionists and other service workers to satisfy surging demand as the economy reopens. For American teenagers looking for work, this may be the best summer in years. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As companies try to go from hardly staffed to fully staffed practically overnight, teens appear to be winning out more than any demographic group. The share of 16- to 19-year-olds who are working has not been this high since 2008, before the unfolding global financial crisis sent employment plummeting. Roughly 256,000 teens in that age group gained employment in April — counting for the vast majority of newly employed people — a significant change after teenagers suffered sharp job losses at the beginning of the pandemic. Whether the trend can hold up will become clearer when jobs data for May is released Friday. It could come with a downside. Some educators warn that jobs could distract from school. And while employment can itself offer learning opportunities, the most recent wave of hiring has been led by white teens, raising concerns that young people from minority groups might miss out on a hot summer labor market. “A rising tide isn’t lifting all boats,” said Alicia Sasser Modestino, an economist at Northeastern University who studies labor markets for young people. Still, “there could be some really good opportunities for youth that we haven’t seen in a long time — that’s good.” For Hayley Bailley, a 17-year-old from Irwin, Pennsylvania, Kennywood’s summer hiring push has meant a chance to earn more toward the car she is hoping to buy. Bailley, a recent high school graduate, was excited to take a job running an antique roller coaster and snapping people into paddle boats when she thought it paid $9 — so when she found out the park was lifting pay to $13 an hour, she was thrilled. “I love it,” she said. She does not even mind having to walk backward on the carousel to check that everyone is riding safely, although it can be disorienting. “After you see the little kids and they give you high-fives, it doesn’t matter at all.” It is not just Kennywood paying up. Small businesses in a database compiled by the payroll platform Gusto have been raising teen wages in service sector jobs in recent months, said Luke Pardue, an economist at the company. Teens took a hit at the onset of the pandemic but got back to their pre-coronavirus wage levels in March 2021 and have spent the first part of May seeing their wages accelerate above that. “It’s great that the economy and small businesses have this relief valve,” Pardue said. “From the perspective of gaining experience and also making money, it’s a positive development.” For employers, teens may be a newly critical source of ready labor at a time when demand is rebounding and job openings are going unfilled. Health concerns and child care challenges seem to be keeping some older workers from quickly taking jobs. Expanded unemployment insurance benefits may also be giving workers the financial cushion they need to hold out for better opportunities. Compounding those challenges is that the United States has been issuing far fewer immigrant work visas during the pandemic thanks to travel and other restrictions, so employees from abroad who usually fill temporary help, agricultural and seasonal positions are missing from the labor market. The hiring crunch can be felt around the country. Restaurants up and down Cape Cod have long relied on seasonal workers to prepare lobster rolls, tend bar and bus tables. But it has become hard to fill jobs with fewer workers coming from abroad and rising housing prices keeping domestic seasonal workers away, said Will Moore, a manager at Spanky’s Clam Shack and Seaside Saloon in Hyannis, Massachusetts. “I think everyone’s hoping that when the college kids get here and the high school kids graduate, that will put Band-Aids over the holes,” he said. With temperatures rising in Henderson, Kentucky, officials were worried they would not have enough lifeguards to open their one public pool for the summer. In mid-May, they had around six applicants for the job, which paid a starting salary of $8.50 an hour; the city needs at least eight lifeguards on duty a day to run the full pool safely. The limited interest reflected a perfect storm: the pool did not open last year because of the pandemic, so there were no lifeguards to recruit from 2020, and teen workers were lured by higher wages at local fast-food and big-box retail jobs. The city government on May 25 raised the starting pay to $10 an hour and dropped the minimum age for applicants from 16 years old to 15. It seems to have worked: More teenagers applied and the city has started interviewing candidates for the open positions. “Between 2020 and 2021, it seems like a lot of the retail starting salaries really jumped up, and we just kind of had to follow suit if we wanted to be competitive and get qualified applicants,” said Trace Stevens, the city’s director of parks and recreation. Teens are earning more than just fatter paychecks as employers try to lure applicants. Workers at Kennywood are receiving season park passes for themselves and three family members — a bonus worth around $300. Applebee’s offered an “Apps for Apps” deal in which applicants who were interviewed received a free appetizer voucher. Restaurants and gas stations across the country are offering signing bonuses. But the perks and better pay may not reach everyone. White teens lost employment heavily at the beginning of the pandemic, and they have led the gains in 2021, even as Black teens have added comparatively few and Hispanic teens actually lost jobs. That is continuing a long-running disparity in which white teens work in much greater numbers, and the gap could worsen if the current trajectory continues. More limited access to transportation is one factor that may hold minority teens back from work, Sasser Modestino said. Plus, while places like Cape Cod and suburban neighborhoods begin to boom, some urban centers with public transit remain short on foot traffic, which may be disadvantaging teens who live in cities. “We haven’t seen the demand yet,” said Joseph McLaughlin, research and evaluation director at the Boston Private Industry Council, which helps to place students into paid internships and helps others to apply to private employers, like grocery stores. Sasser Modestino’s research has found that the long-running decline in teen work has partly come from a shift toward college prep and internships, but that many teens still need and want jobs for economic reasons. Yet the types of jobs teens have traditionally held have dwindled — Blockbuster gigs are a thing of the past — and older workers increasingly fill them. Teenagers who are benefiting now may not be able to count on a favorable labor market for the long haul, said Anthony P. Carnevale, director of Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. “There may be what will surely be a brief positive effect, as young people can move into a lot of jobs where adults have receded for whatever reason,” he said. “It’s going to be temporary, because we always take care of the adults first.” Educators have voiced a different concern: That today’s plentiful and prosperous teen jobs might be distracting students from their studies. When in-class education restarted last August at Torrington High School, which serves 330 students in a small city in Wyoming, principal Chase Christensen found that about 10 of his older students were not returning. They had taken full-time jobs, including working night shifts at a nursing home and working at a gravel pit, and were reluctant to give up the money. Five have since dropped out of or failed to complete high school. “They had gotten used to the pay of a full-time worker,” Christensen said. “They’re getting jobs that usually high schoolers don’t get.” If better job prospects in the near term overtake teenagers’ plans for additional education or training, that could also spell trouble. Economic research consistently finds that those who manage to get through additional training have better-paying careers. Still, Sasser Modestino pointed out that a lot of the hiring happening now was for summer jobs, which have less chance of interfering with school. And there may be upsides. For people like Bailley, it means an opportunity to save for textbooks and tuition down the road. She would like to go to community college to complete prerequisites, and then pursue an engineering degree. “I’ve always been interested in robots. I love programming and coding,” she said, explaining that learning how roller coasters work lines up with her academic interests. Shaylah Bentley, 18 and a new season pass taker at Kennywood, said the higher-than-expected wage she is earning will allow her to decorate her dorm room at Slippery Rock University. She is a rising sophomore this year, studying exercise science. “I wanted to save up money for school and expenses,” she said. “And have something to do this summer.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

    The Russian military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement Monday at a meeting with top military officials.

  • Joe Lara Dies: ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ Star Dies In Plane Crash With Diet Guru Wife Gwen

    Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the early 1990s television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, died in a plane crash Saturday near Nashville. He was 58 years old and was one of seven people killed in the private jet accident. Tarzan: The Epic Adventures was an American adventure drama series that aired for one season in […]

  • Kate Middleton Is Keeping the Royal Family Together Like "Glue," According to a New Interview

    While Middleton had less of a central role in her early years as a royal, Nicholl said: “Now, with ten years of royal service under her belt, we are hearing from her more, we are seeing more of her. The royal...

  • Miles Teller's Wife Says He Was 'Jumped By 2 Men We Have Never Met' During Incident in Hawaii

    "This is now a criminal investigation," Keleigh Sperry Teller said in a statement

  • Florida shooting victim ID’d after more than 20 injured at banquet hall

    Clayton Dillard III’s dad said his body remained covered by a tarp at the crime scene in 90-degree heat for hours. One of the victims fatally wounded at a mass shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has been identified as Clayton Dillard III. Twenty-two people were injured, two fatally, in Sunday’s morning’s shooting, which, according to reports, began after three people stepped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder in front of El Mula Banquet Hall after midnight and fired assault rifles and handguns into a crowd.

  • Jimmy Stewart and George C. Scott faced off in one of film’s greatest courtroom dramas

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: Courtroom dramas.

  • Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm

    A sharp rise in coronavirus cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programmes across the region. The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India's on a per capita basis, while total cases in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and East Timor have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll has risen ten-fold over two months - though at just over 1,000 is still low by global standards.

  • For Democrats, GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission raises a haunting question

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a series of votes soon on equal pay, voting rights and other bills that will shape the fate of the 60-vote threshold.

  • Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?

    Sweden's defense minister wants Denmark to explain why that country's foreign secret service allegedly helped the United States spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, more than seven years ago. On Monday, Danish lawmaker Karsten Hoenge of the left-leaning Socialist People’s Party, which is supporting Denmark's Social Democratic government, said he would quiz the Scandinavian country's defense and justice ministers in parliament about the case.

  • Household members of close contact of COVID-19 case to be isolated immediately: PM Lee

    Household members of any person identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case will have to isolate themselves immediately, even if the person has not tested positive for COVID-19 yet.

  • Tennis-French Open deletes tweet on Osaka press blackout

    The tweet showed pictures of Rafa Nadal, Kei Nishikori, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff engaging with the media along with the caption: "They understood the assignment." Osaka announced before the start of the tournament that she would not do any press conferences to protect her mental health, prompting criticism from French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton.

  • Singaporean woman, 95, dies of COVID-19 infection, linked to airport cluster

    A 95-year-old Singaporean woman died on Sunday (30 May) from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Health said on the same day.

  • Matt LeBlanc Has Become the Internet’s ‘Irish Uncle’ After ‘Friends’ Reunion Footage

    “Friends: The Reunion” is now streaming on HBO Max, and really, it couldn’t BE any sweeter. And while there were plenty of wonderful moments — some in the form of big reveals, some just tooth-achingly sweet — there’s one that seems to be standing out above the rest. Thanks to his penchant for sitting with his arms crossed throughout the reunion, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on the sitcom, has been dubbed the Internet’s uncle. The memes started swirling early on Saturday, and by Sunday morning, LeBlanc was trending as one image of him was memed over and over. “Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen,” one person tweeted. Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI— Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021 Matt LeBlanc looks like your uncle who will still be sharing the Matt LeBlanc meme on Facebook 6 months from now. pic.twitter.com/amZuj8DVkO— Trinity Collidge Guy (@GlassHalfArsed) May 29, 2021 But more specifically, LeBlanc has drawn specific comparisons to people’s Irish uncle. "And sure, haven't you a big job in Dublin?" #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/SIy1xti1vV— David T Corry (@DCorry1) May 29, 2021 Siri, please show me a picture of a Irish bachelor who says Minerals instead of soft drink, Eye Talian instead of Italian, has strong opinions about the hurling, won’t eat Lasagne without coleslaw and would be mighty craic at a wedding #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/LmB788RCBQ— BiggerthanDavebutsmallerthanBigDave Dave (@LittleBigDaithi) May 29, 2021 Sitting around with the family Christmas night after the last few drinks and leftovers are finished off. “That’s it now lads, all over for another year!” #MattLeBlanc pic.twitter.com/bdAH52SicU— Leona Kane (@Leonaa_x) May 29, 2021 Some even PhotoShopped LeBlanc into pub scenes, where he does admittedly fit in pretty seamlessly. Matt LeBlanc always gits in there before the American tourists do. pic.twitter.com/f3KN4Hc6eN— Kevin O'Dowd (@Kevinodubhda) May 29, 2021 Even the Dublin Airport got in on the fun. “Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.)” the airport’s account posted. Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.) #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/xFcdtHmrrz— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2021 And how does LeBlanc feel about his adoption by Irish Twitter? Well, for Irish Twitter, it doesn’t really matter. Matt LeBlanc tearfully: But I’m an Actor! I live in Los Angeles!The People of Ireland: No. Your name is Paudie. You live in Roscommon. You love Pints and GAA and you’re everyone’s uncle now.— Conor 🇵🇸 (@Erne_Kid) May 29, 2021 In years to come Matt LeBlanc will be utterly perplexed at the role he played in the reunification of Ireland.— Sheamus #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@CIndoctrinator) May 29, 2021 Read original story Matt LeBlanc Has Become the Internet’s ‘Irish Uncle’ After ‘Friends’ Reunion Footage At TheWrap