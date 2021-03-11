Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

William Kate Harry Meghan racism - JUSTIN TALLIS /AFP

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.”

Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to.

On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?”

He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”

He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?”

The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview.

They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.

The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

The comment, which the Duke of Sussex later refused to elaborate on, has sparked furious debate and speculation about which member of the family was responsible.

Ms Winfrey later revealed that it was neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh, only serving to narrow down the field of suspects.

Prince Harry defined his current relationship with his brother as one of "space".

The Queen reacted to the interview by insisting that the couple’s allegations would be "taken very seriously" but that "recollections may vary".

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” she said.

The race allegation has already prompted significant criticism and concern among Commonwealth nations. Political figures in Africa said that they were dismayed by the Duchess's claim, while there have been demands in former Caribbean colonies to drop the Queen as their head of state.

Idayat Hassan, head of the centre for democracy and development in Nigeria, the Commonwealth's most populous black nation, said that Nigerians were "disappointed" by the revelations.

"We are a proud nation and have always assumed the royal family were pro-African and we enjoyed the relationship," he said.

Ahead of the engagement on Thursday, aides insisted the Cambridges would not be answering questions about the issues raised in the interview.

“They won’t be answering questions and they’d rather you didn’t ask them. In a school environment it’s not appropriate,” one said.

The Duke of Cambridge watches as a child plays during a visit to School21 - JUSTIN TALLIS /AFP

Children at School21, a state-funded school for pupils aged 4-18, will be given access to lessons on issues such as anxiety and depression from Mentally Healthy Schools.

The lessons are on a website financed from an initial £800,000 grant from the then Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and launched by Kate at Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury, north west London, in January 2018.

The future Queen has championed the idea of early intervention by experts to help children struggling with mental health problems. One in 10 children suffers some kind of mental health issue, often because of problems in the family such as abuse, addiction, neglect, or marital breakdown affecting all social classes.

The course materials have been accessed more than a million times since the project was launched as a pilot in January 2018 and nationally in primary schools in March that year.