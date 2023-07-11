Prince William visits ancient Dartmoor woodland set for expansion

Prince William has visited an ancient Dartmoor woodland that is set to be regenerated and expanded.

The Duchy of Cornwall has been working with agricultural tenants, Natural England and the Dartmoor National Park Authority to develop a plan for Wistman's Wood.

The the nine-acre (3.5-hectare) site is an ancient oak woodland in the West Dart Valley on Dartmoor.

The duchy said it planned to double the size of the woodland by 2040.

It said the woodland, which contained very rare Atlantic mosses and lichen, was under threat from fire, disease and climate change.

Wistman's Wood is often referred to as one of the South West's last remaining examples of temperate rainforest

The Duchy of Cornwall said it would implement a number of measures to regenerate and expand the woodland

Natural England and supporters have welcomed the plans for the area, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) since 1964.

The Duchy of Cornwall said it had been and would continue to work to achieve its sustainability goal of a net zero and nature rich estate, with farming playing an instrumental role in the delivery, driven forward by Prince William.

Prince William's visit to the South West also included opening The Duchy of Cornwall Nursery's new restaurant, The Orangery, based near Lostwithiel, Cornwall.

