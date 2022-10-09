Prince William wants to 'rip up the rulebook' as Prince of Wales by transforming the role King Charles held for most of his life, reports say

Prince William and King Charles III walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William became the Prince of Wales after his father, King Charles III, ascended to the throne.

Outlets reported that Prince William hopes to change aspects of the role.

William wants to do away with the "never complain, never explain" policy, according to The Mirror.

Prince William became the Prince of Wales in September after his father held the role for more than 64 years.

King Charles III named William the Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth II's death. WPA Pool/Getty Images

One day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III gave his first speech as monarch and announced that some members of the royal family would adopt new titles.

His eldest son, William, would become Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton would become Princess of Wales. William is the 22nd Prince of Wales after Charles III, the longest-serving royal to hold the title for 64 years.

But as he steps into the role, outlets including The Mirror and The Sun reported that William plans to tweak certain aspects to make it his own.

William plans to have a scaled-down investiture ceremony – unlike his father, King Charles III.

Prince William will reportedly have a smaller investiture ceremony. Samir Hussein/ Hulton Archive/Getty Images

According to The Mirror, William is differentiating himself from past monarchs by passing on a lavish investiture ceremony. An investiture ceremony refers to when a person who has been awarded an honor receives the award, in person, from a member of the royal family.

Regarding the British throne, the ceremony typically entails a monarch presenting the Prince of Wales with items usually associated with the title, The Mirror reported. King Charles III had a large ceremony in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle, but William likely won't.

A royal source told the outlet that there are "no plans for any kind of an investiture like the Prince's father had."

William is scaling down his staff and getting rid of strict business attire.

William reportedly allows his staffers to dress casually while at the office. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Sun reported in May 2022 that Prince William and Kate wanted to modernize the British monarchy. One way they're doing this is by employing just half of the staffer's King Charles III relied on during his time as Prince of Wales, the outlet reported.

Story continues

According to Valentine Low's book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," William told his staff they don't have to wear suits while in the office. One member of the household told Low that "he wants to keep it casual."

"The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings, or are going to Buckingham Palace, then of course we [wear suits]," a royal source told Low. "It started with casual Fridays, but then William told them that if they did not have important people coming in for meetings, they could dress casually."

William is stepping back from the royal family's long-held "never complain, never explain" policy.

William and Kate hope to modernize the British monarchy. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Another change William plans to implement is to ditch its "never complain, never explain" mentality, according to The Mirror.

In March 2022, the royal couple embarked on a controversial Caribbean tour during which they visited Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas – all three of which are Commonwealth countries. William and Kate faced backlash over the tour, with protests about colonization erupting in Belize and Jamaica.

A source told The Sun: "They were bruised by attacks that their Caribbean trip harked back to the colonial age. In future they will rip up the rule-book and do things 'The Cambridge Way.' They're trying to work out what that will look like."

William and Kate are working on deepening the trust with the people of Wales.

William and Kate visited Wales soon after becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty images

The Mirror reported that William and Kate hope to strengthen ties with the people of Wales following their new titles.

"Right now the Prince and Princess of Wales are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time," a royal source told the outlet.

On September 27, the couple traveled to Wales for their first public appearance as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales," Kensington Palace said in a press release.

Read the original article on Insider