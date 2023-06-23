Prince William's gift to family of murdered rhino ranger

Ranger Anton Mzimba, left, pictured on patrol, fought in the increasingly dangerous war against rhino poachers for more than two decades - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

In the back yard of a single-storey house in a remote African village reachable only by dirt road, a little boy unwraps his family’s prized possession. It is a mug issued last year to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Close to where the boy is standing is the spot where his father died, gunned down by hitmen hired to assassinate him. The death of Anton Mzimba, less than 12 months ago, sent shockwaves through the conservation community; he was an “incorruptible” park ranger who for more than two decades had fought in the increasingly dangerous war against rhino poachers.

Only a few months before he was murdered, Mzimba, 42, had briefed Prince William on how organised crime was now heavily involved in the big business that is rhino poaching in southern Africa. Mzimba knew he was in an armed struggle to save the rhino and in the weeks before he died, he had informed police that threats had been made against his life. Nothing was seemingly done to protect him.

His death has left the Prince of Wales profoundly upset, prompting the heir to the throne to make a significant private donation to support Mzimba’s vast family. He had two wives and 11 children to support. In addition to the financial assistance, Palace gifts, including the jubilee mug, were despatched to the grieving family as the smallest of gestures to demonstrate that the Prince has not forgotten them.

Mzimba’s widow Grace witnessed the assassination of her husband and when she shouted for help, the gunman shot her in the stomach, the bullet narrowly missing the head of the three-year-old child who was holding on to her for dear life.

“I was screaming very loud for help. I was screaming ‘they’re killing my husband’,” recalled Grace, speaking from her home in a village in the Bushbuckridge region of Mpumalanga province, South Africa. “And to stop me screaming one of the guys went straight up to me and shot me while I was holding my child. I didn’t even realise I had been shot but then I saw the blood. It was all over the child as well, but thankfully the bullet missed him.

“Instead it went through my abdomen and out through my back. I was bleeding so much. If I had died it would have orphaned five children. To the gunman, it was just a bit of fun.”

The hitmen had arrived at the house in pitch black, at about 6pm on July 26 last year, asking for water for their overheating car and handing over an empty plastic bottle. They marched up to Mzimba, some words were exchanged, and then shots rang out. Mzimba stumbled from where he was working on his own truck, falling at a spot now marked by a grave in the family’s back yard. “I was highly honoured as a Ranger and that’s what makes me a Hero. May my Legacy still stand on,” reads the inscription.

Almost one year on from the killing, Grace is still struggling to come to terms with the attack on her home while the men who murdered her husband and the bosses who ordered it remain at large. No arrests have been made and the family’s frustration is evident while they remain terrified the attackers could return. They suspect - but cannot prove - that organised crime gangs have been successful in ensuring the police inquiry draws a blank.

“I would like to see the police do more to catch the killers,” says Saviour Mzimba, 21, the oldest child in the family. The youngest was born just days after Mzimba was killed. “The police are too slow. They don’t update us on what is happening. We don’t know anything about what is going on.”

Mzimba was head of ranger services at Timbavati, a private game reserve larger than the Isle of Wight and which borders the vast Kruger National Park (which by comparison is the size of Wales).

Mzimba knew the dangers he faced. Rhino Man, a documentary dedicated to him made by the Global Conservation Corps, was given a VIP screening in London, hosted by Prince William.

“The murder of Anton Mzimba is a stark reminder of the daily dangers that all rangers face… protecting the natural world from the international criminal organisations that seek to profit illegally from wildlife,” the Prince said. The organisation he founded, United for Wildlife, along with the Royal Foundation, flew Mzimba’s closest colleague and also his cousin, a female ranger, to London for the screening.

The documentary contains chillingly prescient warnings. It includes voicemail messages Mzimba left for the filmmaker John Jurko II in which he revealed the threats being made on his life - and his courage and determination in refusing to back down.

Four months before his murder, Mzimba was upset by the poaching of two rhinos at Timbavati, the corpses found inevitably with their horns removed.

“But we are not surrendering. We are going forward,” said Mzimba in a defiant message left on Mr Jurko’s phone and which is made public in the documentary.

He then left this message on April 26: “I am on my way home now. I have just driven past where most of my enemies are and I know by now they have hired the two men to shoot me. But I think by next week I will be safe. Yeah I will be OK.”

The threat, however, didn’t go away. “Friday I removed my wife, my kids from home. Apparently the criminals have been visiting my house and the big concern here is that they may think of abducting one of my kids for ransom,” he said on May 1, his voice eerie beyond the grave.

Three days later, Mzimba knew he had to take a stand; he knew he could not back down.

“It is a very difficult moment for me. I know what I am doing, it is for the whole world. I always say like this that what I am doing is for the benefit of the whole world. I am standing in their way. They want to get rid of me so that they can do whatever they want.”

Those messages have been handed to police.

Mzimba was well aware of the dangers faced by rangers. It’s an unbelievably hazardous occupation. One conservation charity has estimated 1,000 rangers were killed globally in the course of a decade protecting wildlife, two-thirds of them killed by poachers.

His family are thankful for the support from the Royal family. The Anton Mzimba Education Trust, set up after his death, gives the family financial support in the “immediate future” and will help with the children’s post-school education and training. Prince William has given a significant private donation as it tries to hit a $100,000 goal.

“We are very grateful,” said Grace. “We thought the job Anton was doing was unique and important but we never knew he was meeting such important people. For the Prince to keep supporting me and my family when he is no longer alive amazes us. We don’t have the words but we are so grateful. He is helping to keep Anton’s memory alive.”

Saviour echoes his mother. “It seems crazy that Prince William has sent us money. It is very kind.”

An inside job?

The battle now rages for justice. In almost a year, little progress has been made in the case, although the Hawks, the special police unit set up to investigate organised crime and corruption, has taken over the running of the case from the local force. Pressure is being put on South African authorities not to brush the murder under the carpet. More than 100,000 people have signed an online petition demanding “Justice for Anton Mzimba!”

Who pulled the trigger and who ordered the hit remains unclear. But there is a deep suspicion that the betrayal of Mzimba was an inside job.

In a three-month period from February to April 2022, six Timbavati rhinos were shot and killed by poachers. The reserve suspected that rogue rangers might have sold information to an organised crime gang by, for example, giving away the location of rhinos to poachers who use high-powered rifles with silencers.

The park forced the rangers to undergo polygraph tests, asking them questions that were “rhino-related”. Those who failed the lie detector tests twice had their contracts terminated. The use of polygraph tests has become commonplace in reserves, with one recent study suggesting 40 per cent - if not more - of law enforcement staff in the Kruger National Park could be aiding poaching gangs or be involved in corruption.

Some of those rangers at Timbavati dismissed made threats to Mzimba and his deputy, Orlat Ndlovu, it is alleged.

“My dad said that there are people who lost their jobs at Timbavati,” explained Saviour. “These people are rangers and they wanted to kill him because he fired them. That is why they killed him. He didn’t mention their names; he said there are people there who want to kill him.”

Mr Ndlovu, who has taken over as head of ranger services at Timbavati, was Mzimba’s closest friend, having worked together at Timbavati for 14 years. Both of them faced death threats after the dismissal of the rangers and took their concern to the local police in Hoedspruit, making a formal complaint of intimidation.

“We knew about these death threats, that these guys were planning to kill the two of us and that people were paid money to kill whoever they found first,” Mr Ndlovu told The Telegraph, speaking from the safety of the secure headquarters of the Timbavati reserve. “The threats were meant for the two of us. Hearing what happened to Anton I know I am supposed to be next.”

He won’t name names because he doesn’t want to stir the hornets’ nest and he cannot be sure that they are responsible for the murder of his friend.

Mr Ndlovu has had to “limit my movements”, staying largely at Timbavati, behind its protective fencing, and only visiting his wife and three children on short trips, journeying at night and then staying hidden from view once there. He carries a pistol on his belt when wearing his military-style ranger uniform. He is all too aware he is fighting a war for survival, for himself and his beloved rhinos.

“My whole family feels vulnerable. They are always worried about my whereabouts and I am also worried about them back home,” said Mr Ndlovu. “When I go back home I feel I am putting them at risk. It is a lot of pressure for me and I just hope one day justice is going to be done for Anton and we have closure so that Anton’s family and my family can live freely.”

After hearing of the plot to kill them - back in the spring of 2022 and at the time Mzimba was leaving voicemail messages with Mr Jurko - the pair went to the local police. “I don’t know what they did but if they did do something it wasn’t enough,” said Mr Ndlovu.“Maybe they didn’t take it seriously.”

In about June, he received a mysterious text message from police, informing him he had withdrawn his intimidation complaint. But Mr Ndlovu has insisted he never did.

He and Mzimba had planned to go back to the police when his friend returned from leave. But the day before he was due back at Timbavati, Mzimba was gunned down. His friend’s death has taken a devastating toll.

“Losing him was like half of my body is now missing. Anton was my brother,” he said. Last week he was invited to the screening of Rhino Man in London, sitting next to Prince William. Mr Ndlovu had never been on a plane before; had never left South Africa. He gave a “nerve-wracking” speech before the film was screened.

“We had a long conversation. The Prince was very supportive, telling us he was really impressed about what we are doing and he said he would do what he could to help.”

The financial temptation for rangers to turn rogue is huge. But they are also under intense pressure to assist the poaching gangs. Families, who live in villages outside the reserves, are threatened if they don’t collaborate.

The effect of poaching on the local rhino population in this part of South Africa has been devastating. Official figures suggest that the white rhino population in Kruger has fallen to 2,250 from 10,621 in 2011, a reduction of more than 75 per cent in a little over a decade.

Meanwhile, numbers of the even rarer black rhino have fallen to just 208 from 413 in 2013; in other words, half the population has been wiped out. The reason is simple. African rhino horn is big business, with consumers in the Far East willing to pay up to $20,000 a kilo where it is used for bogus medical treatments and even sold as a hangover depressant, a status purchase for the wealthy to keep drinking for longer.

But the fight goes on. Ansie Venter, a state prosecutor specialising in rhino poaching cases, also has a death sentence over her head after going after the so-called Mr Bigs. “I have been living with round-the-clock security for the past 15 months after I was told that I was on a hit list and that they have already bought the AK-47 and the bullets to kill me,” Ms Venter told The Telegraph. “I travel in convoy with private security even if I go to the doctor’s.”

The prosecutor has been told she has a bounty on her head.

Progress was being made in the Mzimba case and Ms Venter said the prime suspects were the rangers fired for failing the polygraph tests. “I can confirm there is some structure to the investigation now the Hawks have taken over,” she said, “We are hoping and praying for an arrest and I promised Anton I will prosecute anyone we can charge. I knew Anton very well. He was a good friend.”

In a decade of tackling the poachers in Mpumalanga province, she said she had worked on hundreds of cases. Her conviction rate is 100 per cent.

Grace sits with her husband’s second wife Agnes, 24. The two women bonded in grief and now share the same house. There is a long drop lavatory at the back of the yard and the women cook the meals for their huge family in pots on a simple outdoor wood fire with a view from the garden across the bush to the dramatic Drakensberg mountains beyond.

They have memories of their husband, a role model for the ranger movement, and thankful for the new documentary and other recordings which their children will be able to watch in the future and remember him by. “He was incorruptible,” said Grace. “And they targeted him because of that.”

