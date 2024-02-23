‘Prince William's intervention on Gaza undermines the monarchy’

‘It is a war between Israel and Hamas and not Prince William's business,’ voiced one Telegraph reader - The Telegraph/The Telegraph

The Prince of Wales calling for an end to the fighting in Gaza has caused huge debate among readers this week, which could risk sparking a diplomatic rift with Israel.

Also hotly discussed by readers was Labour’s promise to “eliminate” fox hunting and Julian Assange’s US extradition appeal.

Prince of Wales’ Gaza plea: ‘It is a war between Israel and Hamas and not his business’

In a public statement released on Tuesday, Prince William said “too many have been killed” in the conflict, urging for more humanitarian aid and the release of hostages.

Readers took to the comments to question whether the Royal family should voice public comments on contentious or political issues or remain strictly neutral.

Labour on fox hunting

Steve Reed, the shadow environment secretary, said Labour will eliminate fox hunting within its first five years in power, arguing there is not a majority in “any part of the country” that wants it to continue.

Although some readers argued that the tradition of fox hunting is cruel, the majority agreed that this policy is a misguided attack on rural communities and more important issues should be prioritised.

Julian Assange’s US extradition appeal

A final appeal against Julian Assange’s extradition to the US got underway on Tuesday. Telegraph readers were divided over whether Assange should be freed or extradited, with some joining Suzanne Moore in highlighting how this case represents the importance of free speech and press freedom.

