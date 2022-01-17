Princes Andrew and Harry will be denied Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry - Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

The Dukes of York and Sussex will not be awarded Jubilee medals like other members of the Armed Forces, it has emerged.

Having lost their honorary titles, the pair will no longer be eligible for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal, which will be awarded on Feb 6.

To mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, the commemorative medal will be awarded to serving members of the Armed Forces, police, fire, emergency and prison services.

Members of the Royal family holding honorary positions in the military are also eligible.

The only veterans that will receive the medal are living recipients of the George Cross or Victoria Cross.

It means that Princes Harry and Andrew will be treated like all other veterans and not receive the award.

Last week, the Duke of York was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages amid his ongoing legal case with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused him of sexual assault. The Duke denies the claims.

The Duke stepped back from public duties in November 2019 over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile.

In a statement last week, Buckingham Palace said: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The Duke’s honorary military titles were Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Lossiemouth; Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment; Colonel-in-Chief of the Small Arms School Corps; Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm; Royal Colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers; Deputy Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own); and Royal Colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Duke of Sussex gave up his three honorary titles – Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command – following his decision to step back from his role as a working royal and move to the US in 2020.

Acting as a token of the nation’s thanks, the Platinum Jubilee Medal follows a long history of awarding medals to mark royal jubilees, with the first one awarded to mark the 50th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign in 1887.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Designed by Timothy Noad of the College of Arms, the nickel silver medal features, on one side, the Ian Rank-Broadley portrait of the Queen and the Latin inscription “Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def” which translates as “Elizabeth II, by the grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith”.

The reverse bears the image of the royal crest and the years of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – 1952-2022.

It is the fourth jubilee medal created for the Queen and the seventh official such award to be bestowed by a monarch.

Previous medals were officially awarded to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, Golden Jubilee in 2002 and Diamond Jubilee in 2012, where about 450,000 medals were given out.

The Telegraph understands that in common with previous jubilees, it is likely that non-working members of the Royal family, who do not hold honorary military positions, will receive the medal as a gift.

These medals are funded privately and are commemorative only meaning they cannot be worn in public, for instance at Remembrance Day events where all military veterans can wear the medals they were awarded during their service.

When the Queen marks the 70th anniversary of her reign on Feb 6, it will be the first time that a British monarch has ever reached such a milestone.

The Queen is expected to mark the date privately as it is also the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI.

The Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated by the lighting of beacons, a Service of Thanksgiving, a concert, Platinum Pageant and nationwide street parties.

A four-day Bank Holiday weekend between June 2-5 will include Trooping the Colour on Horseguards Parade in London.