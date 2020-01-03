Princes Charles, William and George appear in a portrait with Queen Elizabeth originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A new portrait featuring four generations of the royal family has been released to mark the new decade.

The photograph, taken last month in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, features Queen Elizabeth with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George.

Photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who snapped a 2016 image of the group to mark the queen's birthday, took this one as well.

This is the second time in recent weeks that we've seen Queen Elizabeth with the princes.

The palace released pictures last month of Prince George making Christmas puddings with his father, grandfather and great grandmother.

The series of photos were part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s "Together at Christmas" initiative, meant to provide support for the Armed Forces and veteran communities.