Princes William, Harry greet sea of Windsor mourners

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have joined Prince William and his wife Kate at Windsor Castle to view floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. (Sept. 10)

