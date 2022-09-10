Princes William, Harry greet sea of Windsor mourners

Reuters Videos
STORY: The queen's oldest son - Charles - has become king and departed the estate on Friday (September 9) for London, where he was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday.Her three other children - Anne, Andrew and Edward - joined their own families to attend church and then thank supporters who had queued to leave flowers outside the gates to the remote castle, deep in the Scottish highlands.Anne, the queen's 72-year-old daughter, mouthed "thank you" to the crowd.The family, many of whom had rushed to be by the queen's side as her health deteriorated on Thursday, turned to wave to the crowds before going back inside the gates of the estate.