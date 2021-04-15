Princes William and Harry will not walk shoulder to shoulder at Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Camilla Tominey
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The brothers will be split up again when they walk to their seats in the Quire of the 15th Century church - Tolga Akmen/AFP
The brothers will be split up again when they walk to their seats in the Quire of the 15th Century church - Tolga Akmen/AFP

The Duke of Cambridge will not walk shoulder to shoulder with the Duke of Sussex at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, with the two being separated by Peter Phillips.

Seemingly in recognition of ongoing tensions between them, the royal brothers will flank their older cousin as they walk in a procession behind their grandfather's coffin from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to the West Steps of St George's Chapel on Saturday.

They will be split up again when they walk to their seats in the Quire of the 15th Century church. Prince William, 38, is then expected to join the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, inside the chapel for the 3pm ceremony.

Although the seating plan has not yet been announced, it is thought Prince Harry, 36, will sit next to Mr Phillips, 43, who is attending the funeral alone after separating from his wife, Autumn, in February last year. The pregnant Duchess of Sussex, 39, has not flown over on doctors' advice.

Due to Government coronavirus restrictions on indoor worship, royals who do not live with each other will be seated two metres apart for the 50-minute service.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman refused to be drawn on why Princes William and Harry will not be walking in a pair like the Prince of Wales, 72, and the Princess Royal, 70 – leading the procession – and the Duke of York, 61, and the Earl of Wessex, 57, who will be positioned behind their siblings.

"All the arrangements are being done to meet with the Duke's wishes and Her Majesty making the final decision for her wishes on what's been done," said a spokesman. "If you look at the procession, it has four children, representative of grandchildren, and then some other members of the family.

"This is a funeral – we're not going to be drawn into those perceptions of drama or anything like that."

Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, 66, will walk behind Prince William, Mr Phillips and Prince Harry alongside the Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon, the 59-year-old son of the late Princess Margaret.

Prince Philip funeral
Prince Philip funeral

When they arrive at the doors of the chapel, those in the procession will pair off inside. Princess Anne and Prince Charles will walk together, followed by Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, then Mr Phillips and Prince William, followed by Prince Harry and Lord Linley with Sir Tim bringing up the rear.

A source close to Mr Phillips told The Telegraph he would "act as mediator", saying: "Pete is very diplomatic and gets on very well with both William and Harry. Clearly there are still tensions between the brothers, and Pete will try to defuse the situation.

"As the eldest of all the Queen's grandchildren, he will take responsibility for ensuring there are no problems on the day. He's a really nice guy and very protective of his whole family. All the cousins are incredibly close."

The royal brothers are not expected to be reunited until the day of the funeral because Prince Harry is quarantining at Frogmore Cottage, his former Windsor home, until Friday, while the Cambridges have been spending the Easter holidays at their Amner Hall home on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The siblings are understood to have spoken on the telephone since Prince Harry landed in the UK from Los Angeles on Sunday.

It will be their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year and comes after Prince Harry and Meghan gave an interview to the US chat show host Oprah Winfrey in which they suggested an unnamed royal had queried Archie's skin tone as well as describing William as "trapped" in the monarchy.

Sources close to both couples insist they will be putting their differences aside for the sake of the Queen as the family gathers to remember Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

As one royal source put it: "They know it is not about them on Saturday – it is about honouring their grandfather's memory and supporting their grandmother. I would be extremely surprised if that wasn't front and centre of both their minds. They will be keen to spend time together as a family in the same time zone for once."

Another well-placed insider said: "The entire focus is on the Queen. No exceptions. A family unified."

Recommended Stories

  • Everything we know about Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh will be interred at the royal vault in St George's Chapel.

  • Prince Philip's funeral: a Land Rover and medals

    The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth's husband who died on April 9 aged 99, will have a ceremonial funeral at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle without any public access or public procession, Buckingham Palace said.A Land Rover, believed to be a modified Defender 130 Gun Bus, will carry the coffin from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel.The band of the Grenadier Guards, of which The Duke of Edinburgh was colonel for 42 years, will lead the procession.The coffin will pause for the national minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time (1400GMT), before the ceremonial royal funeral begins.Nine cushions with medals and decorations conferred on Prince Philip will be positioned around the altar in the chapel.His Field Marshal's baton and Royal Air Force Wings as well as insignia from Denmark and Greece will be featured."The Duke of Edinburgh had, I think 61 decorations and awards from 53 different other countries and there simply just wasn't the space to have them all on display at the funeral," said Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Segrave.A Greek prince, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she ascended to the throne.

  • Queen to sit alone and wear a facemask throughout Prince Philip's funeral

    The Queen will sit alone during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service and will wear a mask throughout, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The monarch, 94, will be unable to be comforted during the 50-minute ceremony as the Royal Family adheres to strict Covid guidelines. As such, all 30 mourners invited to Saturday's service at St George's Chapel will sit two metres apart from anyone who is not a member of their own household in the Quire. The Queen will be driven to the chapel in a State Bentley alongside a lady-in-waiting, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. Her vehicle will bring up the rear of the procession that will follow the Duke's coffin on foot as it is carried aboard a specially designed Land Rover hearse from within the grounds of Windsor Castle. It is not yet known which lady-in-waiting will accompany the Queen, but Lady Pamela Hicks, 91, a first cousin of the Duke, could be considered a possibility, thereby allowing her to be part of the occasion. Lady Pamela is no longer an official lady-in-waiting but was at the monarch's side for decades and was a bridesmaid at her 1947 wedding. On learning of the Duke’s death last Friday, she said: "A unique man in every way. There was nobody quite like him."

  • Toddler found walking alone near highway while mom dined with friend, Texas police say

    Police say they found the toddler’s two siblings, ages 3 and 8, alone in a hotel room with the door ajar.

  • Why did Prince Andrew think he should go to the funeral as an Admiral?

    When Prince Andrew suddenly re-appeared in public last weekend, giving an interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, the public could understand his grief at losing a father. Yet his appearance also raised an unfortunate question mark. It was 512 days after having last spoken publicly, and it seemed that on Sunday the Duke of York had returned to the frontline of the monarchy – and was speaking on its behalf. Within a day an unceremonious controversy erupted. Prince Andrew had reportedly demanded to wear the uniform of an Admiral at his father’s funeral on Saturday and had gone so far as instructing his tailor to style it with the distinctive three rows of lace and four stars, crossed baton and sword of that rank. The prince was, like his father, tested in war – no doubt a unique bond and a source of pride for the Duke of Edinburgh. As the only one of the generation of royals younger than his father to serve in battle, Prince Andrew certainly deserved to wear a uniform, as Prince Philip did his as honorary Admiral of the Fleet, the navy’s highest rank. But his current rank is Vice-Admiral, not Admiral.

  • Queen will have to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral because of strict Covid rules

    The Queen faces the prospect of having to sit on her own during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral because of strict Covid rules, it has emerged. The law states that anyone attending a funeral must stay at least two metres apart from anyone who is not part of their household, meaning all members of the Royal family will have to spread out in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Queen is not eligible to be in a support bubble because she does not live on her own, meaning the only person who could sit with her during the service would be a member of her Windsor Castle staff. The Duke’s private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, is expected to be one of the 30 mourners allowed at the ceremony, and as a member of “HMS Bubble” at Windsor may be the only attendee eligible by law to sit with the Queen.

  • Prince Harry Is Having a Very Weird Week Back in the U.K.

    Chris Jackson/GettyHis grandfather’s funeral isn’t until Saturday, but this is shaping up to be, even by his extravagant standards of non-normalcy, a pretty extraordinary week for Prince Harry.As he sits in splendid isolation in Frogmore Cottage, Harry could be forgiven if his head is spinning.The lavishly restored period property into which he and Meghan moved just 24 months ago, and dreamed of making their home, now houses his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack and their baby. The tenants are still there, and the owner is holed up in what was once intended as Doria Ragland’s (Meghan Markle’s mom) self-contained apartment, The Daily Beast understands.Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death He is literally just a few miles away from Windsor Castle, but if he has spoken to his father or the queen, no-one is saying so. And this despite the fact that, bizarrely, Her Majesty carried out an official duty Tuesday, overseeing the retirement of one of her senior aides, recorded thus by the official court circular: “The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia.” (Was Earl Peel was ordered to leave his wand on the desk on the way out?).We do know, courtesy of the Telegraph’s well-briefed correspondent Camilla Tominey, that Harry has spoken to his brother Prince William on the phone since he landed back in the U.K.This hardly seems like a great triumph in the arena of conflict resolution.We already know from Gayle King that other phone calls between Harry and his brother and father have taken place. King said they were regarded as “not productive.”If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.There is, frankly, no suggestion from royal aides that being in the same time zone has helped mend fences, no sense of joyous white smoke going up from Frogmore or 140 miles north at Anmer Hall, where William and Kate are rather pointedly spending the last days of the Easter holidays with their children, rather than waving at Harry from the garden of Frogmore Cottage like some of us might be inclined to do.Tominey touts Kate as taking on the role of fraternal peacemaker, quoting a source as saying, “Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, [Kate] has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting.”But while hopes of a major reconciliation between Harry and his family are being talked up by commentators, the reality on the ground is that expectations are at rock bottom. Emotions are strained and the wounds inflicted by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey are still raw. The media may have moved on; the family will never forget what, as they see it, was Harry’s betrayal of them. There are also the unanswered questions over the identity of the royal family member who allegedly questioned the color of the then-unborn Archie’s skin, and who allegedly stopped Meghan being able to access help when she was feeling suicidal.There has been much wishful thinking this week that the death of their grandfather will bring the brothers together. Physically, of course, it will. They will walk side by side behind Philip’s coffin, recreating the tragic cortege they formed behind their mother’s coffin in 1997.This was, coincidentally, at Philip’s urging. The brothers were said to be reluctant to walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral but Philip took charge telling them, “I’ll walk if you walk.” Harry said years later that he was grateful for his grandfather’s guidance.But piecing together the tatters of Harry’s relationship with the royal family will be no easy task. Many of the 29 other royals attending the funeral on Saturday will feel the same way as one friend of the family who, The Daily Beast reported, said this week: “Philip was already seriously ill when the interview screened. He was 99, so the fact that he has died is of course very sad, but hardly surprising. His death may put things into perspective, but I’m not sure it really changes anything.”The logistical constraints imposed by the pandemic are unlikely to help; if they are remotely like any other family, one imagines the brothers need to have a frank, face to face discussion at a certain level of decibels to clear the air. But having arrived back in the U.K. on Sunday afternoon, Harry is not likely to be allowed to exit quarantine until the day of the funeral. Harry’s people have made it clear he will be following Covid quarantine rules to the letter.If Harry doesn’t already feel like he has gone through the looking glass, the curious apparent rehabilitation of Prince Andrew should do it.The first sign of this development came when Andrew, who has failed to make himself available to the American authorities for questioning over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, winkled his way back on to TV screens at the weekend.He told a camera outside church that his mother was feeling a “huge void” in her life; it still hasn’t been established if his intervention was authorized. It seems hard to believe even Andrew would be stupid enough to do something like that if it wasn’t, as some briefing has suggested.Dan Wootton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast on that question.Until today it looked as if Andrew was set to be allowed to wear military uniform to the funeral, the only question being whether he would be in the garb of a three-star vice admiral (his current rank, which was never removed from him when he was fired from the family as a working royal), or actually be promoted by his mother to a four star admiral, an elevation that was due to take place last year but was put on hold. The Daily Mail reported that he was lobbying hard to be awarded his overdue promotion.Harry is the only male member of the family not technically serving, so was thought to be the only male royal attending the funeral not in military uniform. There is nothing more integral to the royal family’s sense of its own legitimacy than its military associations, and Harry’s happiest days were spent in the army. Harry was forced to give up his captaincy of the Royal Marines along with all other military associations when he stepped back from life as a working royal, a defenestration that he has made clear he considers utterly unfair.According to The Sun on Wednesday, to spare Harry's blushes—and lots of embarrassing questions about Andrew—the queen has stipulated that no royals should wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral. A military source told The Sun: “It’s the most eloquent solution to the problem.” Another source confirmed that “current thinking is no uniforms.”Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes declined to comment to The Daily Beast for this article.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Charles and Camilla Fight Back Tears While Visiting Prince Philip Tributes

    Prince Charles and wife Camilla visited Prince Philip tributes left by thousands of mourners at Marlborough House in London on Thursday. The memorials were transferred from Buckingham Palace to Marlborough, where the Commonwealth foundation is headquartered, but that won’t be where they will stay.

  • How to watch Prince Philip’s funeral on TV: What time does it start?

    Members of public have been advised not to travel to Windsor to pay their respects

  • How the Royal Family have been supporting the Queen since Prince Philip retired

    Royal Family members like Charles and William have been appearing alongside the Queen for several years.

  • Prince Harry Reached Out to William, Charles, Beatrice, and Eugenie to Put Any "Disputes" on Hold

    He reportedly wants to make sure there's zero drama.

  • Royals Will Wear Suits To Prince Philip's Funeral To Prevent "Embarrassment"

    Courtiers have been "racked by concern" over Prince Harry's outfit.

  • Princess Eugenie's personal tribute to Prince Philip will make you cry

    She's written the sweetest letter to her "dearest Grandpa"

  • Senior Family Members Will Not Be Wearing Their Military Uniforms to Prince Philip's Funeral

    Prince Harry will no longer be the odd man out.

  • After death of Prince Philip, royals brace for the perils of succession

    "Prince Philip's death will have a knock-on effect on people reconsidering the worth of the monarchy," said author David McClure.

  • How Meghan Markle Feels Missing Prince Philip’s Funeral Amid "All the Family Tension"

    She isn't feeling relieved, a source says.

  • Senior royals will not wear uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

    Senior royals must wear civilian clothes at Prince Philip’s funeral, defusing potential tensions over who would be allowed to don military uniforms.

  • The full guest list for Prince Philip's funeral has been announced

    Pandemic restrictions mean only 30 people are allowed at the service.

  • Prince Harry Has Met Princess Eugenie's New Baby August

    Harry is staying with Eugenie at Frogmore Cottage.

  • The ‘arms race’ in college sports is out of control. Congress can block it | Opinion

    An unsustainable spending “arms race” is occurring among the 130 colleges that belong to the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). It is compromising their integrity and often is at odds with their academic missions. Because of pressure from boosters and fans to remain competitive, the arms race has led to, in just the last year, paying head coaches an average $2.7 million salary and awarding failed coaches buyouts that average nearly $8 million. This is in addition to the seemingly constant construction of new facilities, among other excesses.