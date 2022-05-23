Princess Anne man arrested after 3 pipe bombs, 4 homemade hand grenades found: Police

A 43-year-old Princess Anne man was arrested after police said they found pipe bombs and "improvised" hand grenades at his home.

On Friday, Maryland State Police executed a warrant at 11347 Stewart Neck Road in Princess Anne, the home of 43-year-old Clement Renee Grangier III, regarding a malicious destruction of property investigation.

They found seven explosive devices, including three pipe bombs and four "improvised" hand grenades, as well as additional bomb-making materials, according to a news release. Police also seized 32 firearms, "including several military grade weapons."

Bomb technicians from the state and Ocean City Fire Marshal's offices spent several hours rendering the devices safe. No injuries were reported.

SOMERSET: Body camera footage released in fatal police shooting in Westover

Grangier was charged with with two counts of malicious destruction of property, seven counts of possession of an explosive device and five counts of possession with intent to use an explosive device. The case remains under investigation and police said additional charges could be pending.

He's being held at Somerset County Detention Center without bond.

MORE: Neighbor alerts sleeping resident after trash fire extends to shed, trailer in Berlin

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 7 explosive devices found in Princess Anne home: Police