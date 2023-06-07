Princess Anne man escapes from police custody and is apprehended in forest

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office arrested a Princess Anne man Tuesday after he escaped from police custody and led police in a three-hour search.

At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Somerset County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the Wicomico County Detention Center for a subject being released from their custody but wanted in Somerset County on two circuit court bench warrants. The transfer was successful, and the deputy transported the man to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office for processing.

During that processing, the man broke free from the deputy's immediate control and fled from the deputy out of the building and into the sallyport. The subject then scaled the 12-foot sallyport fence, climbed over the razor wire and barbed wire atop the fence, and made it into the adjacent forest.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office initiated an extensive search for the escapee, leading police to the Wilson Landing Trailer Park and ending in the Jones Creek Circle area of Princess Anne, where the man was captured. Several area police agencies assisted in the search, including the Maryland State Police, Maryland State Police - Aviation, Princess Anne Police and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The escapee, Nicholas John Codie Sapp-Evans of Princess Anne, is charged with escape 1st degree, escape 2nd degree and resisting arrest.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Princess Anne man escapes from police custody, is found in forest