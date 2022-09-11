Princess Anne rode behind the Queen's coffin for 6 hours as it traveled to Edinburgh

The Princess Royal travels behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on September 11. Michael Boyd - PA Images/Getty Images

The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II was moved from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, Scotland.

Photos showed Princess Anne accompanying the hearse during the six-hour journey.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey.

The Princess Royal accompanied the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II as it traveled from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.

The Queen died on Thursday at age 96 while staying at her vacation home in Scotland. Members of the royal family, including King Charles III, traveled to Balmoral Castle to be with her at the time.

Princess Anne and her husband travel behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Paul Campbell - PA Images/Getty Images

On Saturday, the coffin carrying the Queen was transferred to a hearse and began the six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The Associated Press reported that the coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and a wreath made of flowers from the estate, including one of the late Queen's favorites, sweet peas.

Princess Anne is Queen Elizabeth II's second eldest child. Paul Campbell - PA Images/Getty Images

Photos showed that Princess Anne, 72, traveled in a car behind the hearse for the journey. She was spotted sitting in the backseat alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. Royal editor Chris Ship also shared photos on Twitter.

AP reported that the hearse drove through the Scottish countryside, passing roadside tributes and mourning citizens along the way. Mourners packed highway bridges and city streets, as well as lined rural roads with cars and tractors as a tribute, the outlet added.

Derek Momodu of the Daily Mirror shared a photo of Princess Anne curtsying while the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried into the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will occur on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London. The official royal family Twitter account said the Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

King Charles III paid tribute to his mother in a statement following her death.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement read. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also paid tribute by writing "In Loving Memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" in a brief statement on their official Archwell organization website.

