Princess Anne says she was with Queen Elizabeth II in the last 24 hours of her life in touching tribute

Princess Anne said she was with the Queen during the last 24 hours of her life.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," Princess Anne said.

She said she's grateful for the support of King Charles III as he steps into his new role.

In a touching tribute shared with Insider, Princess Anne spoke about her mother and said it was an "honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," Princess Anne continued. "We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss."

Princess Anne said she is "grateful for the support and understanding" the country has shown her older brother, King Charles III, as he steps in to fill their mother's shoes as Monarch.

"To my mother, The Queen, thank you," Princess Anne concluded.

Queen Elizabeth II, who spent every summer at Balmoral Castle, died on Thursday at the residence. No cause of death has been released.

Princess Anne was the Queen's only daughter, and the two often spent time together during royal getaways, Us Weekly reported. Princess Anne deeply admired her mother and has been present throughout the Queen's memorial ceremonies.

On Sunday, Princess Anne rode behind the Queen's coffin for six hours as it traveled by car from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, Scotland. A slew of touching photos captured the princess curtsying to her mother's coffin once it arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after the journey.

Once at Edinburgh, Princess Anne joined her siblings King Charles III, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew as they led the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral for the Queen's service.

The royal siblings also stood guard around the Queen's coffin during the Vigil of the Princes at St. Giles' Cathedral on Monday. According to The Independent, Princess Anne is the first female royal to take part in the tradition.

In a recently re-released 2017 interview with ITV news, Princess Anne stated that her mother did "exactly the right thing" by keeping young Prince Harry and Prince William at Balmoral after Princess Diana passed away in 1997.

Queues to visit her coffin — which arrived in England Tuesday — have already been filling up. Westminster Hall will be open for the public to pay their respects from Wednesday to Monday when the Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey.

Read the original article on Insider