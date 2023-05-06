Princess Charlotte is Kate’s ‘mini-me’ in matching outfit

Historically significant: perhaps in the not-so-distant future, these pieces will go on display at exhibition, emblematic of what life was like at the start of the Carolean Era - Getty

It is one of the most high profile “mummy and me” fashion moments in modern royal memory.

Princess Charlotte arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation on Saturday morning in a scaled-down version of her mother’s gown, also a bespoke creation by Sarah Burton and the Alexander McQueen atelier.

The dress and matching cape were crafted from ivory silk crepe, with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, to represent the four nations of the United Kingdom.

The eight-year-old’s headpiece, a collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen, also reflected the design of her mother’s, with silver bullion, crystals and silver thread work.

This is the first time we are seeing the young Prince and Princess in any kind of ceremonial garment

Prince Louis, five, is wearing an outfit by Savile Row tailor Dege and Skinner, comprising of a Hainsworth Garter blue doeskin tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts. The leg garment is black with a Garter blue stripe.

This is a big moment for the young Prince and Princess, and not just because they are witness to their grandfather’s Coronation. It is the first time we are seeing them in any kind of ceremonial garment – a distinct departure from the hand-smocked dresses, shirts and neat shorts that they’ve worn thus far in public.

The dress and cape are embroidered to represent the four nations of the United Kingdom

These pieces have been designed not just with the Coronation in mind, but with the perspective of historical significance. Perhaps at some point in the not-so-distant future, they will go on display at an exhibition, revealing to visitors what royal life was like in 2023 at the start of the Carolean Era.

Since the death of the late Queen, and the controversy surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s disclosures about life as working royals, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been using coordinated outfits like these as a means of projecting an image of a united family. This was particularly in evidence at Easter when the Waleses, along with the King and Queen, all arrived in bold shades of blue.

Story continues

Princess Charlotte is Kate's 'mini-me' in matching Alexander McQueen outfit - Getty

The bond between the Princess of Wales and her daughter seems particularly strong though. At the late Queen’s funeral, the young Princess’s broad brimmed hat and coat mirrored her mother’s. She had even adopted the tradition of wearing a significant brooch – in that instance, a horseshoe which had been given to her by the late Queen, representing their shared love of horses.

Saturday’s Coronation ensembles cement this connection – not just as mother and daughter, but as the proud future of the Royal family.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.