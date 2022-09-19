Princess Charlotte Pays Special Tribute To Queen Elizabeth At Funeral

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth by wearing a meaningful piece of jewelry to the monarch’s state funeral on Monday.

The Princess of Wales donned a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, notedLauren Kiehna, writer and editor of The Court Jeweller. Keihna pointed out that this was the first “significant” piece of jewelry that we’ve seen the 7-year-old princess wear.

Queen Elizabeth was an avid admirer of horses, with a passion for horse racing.

A close up of Princess Charlotte at the state funeral. The princess wore a wide-brimmed black hat, like her mother. (Photo: PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images)

A close up of Princess Charlotte at the state funeral. The princess wore a wide-brimmed black hat, like her mother. (Photo: PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Countess of Wessex leaving the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Countess of Wessex leaving the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen leaving Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Chris Jackson via Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen leaving Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Chris Jackson via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released the order of service for the queen’s state funeral, revealing that the young royal and her brother, Prince George, 9, would participate in the procession for Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey.

Charlotte and George were set to walk behind their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but instead walked alongside them.

Prior to the Abbey procession, the brothers walked side by side to escort their grandmother’s coffin as it made its way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. Last year, the brothers were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips at the Duke of Edinburgh’s pared-down funeral.

William, George, Charlotte and Kate walk in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth. (Photo: PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images)

William, George, Charlotte and Kate walk in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth. (Photo: PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images)

See more photos from the queen’s funeral below:

TOM JENKINS via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard.

Story continues

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey

ADAM GERRARD via Getty Images

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrive at Westminster Abbey in London.

MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

Monaco's Prince Albert and his wife Charlene arrive at Westminster Abbey.

GEOFF PUGH via Getty Images

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Coldstream Guards ahead of the state funeral Queen Elizabeth II on Sep. 19.

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

Invited guests arriving at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey.

EMILIO MORENATTI via Getty Images

A marching band performs ahead of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrives.

JAMES MANNING via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the state funeral.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, and Hugh O'Leary arrive at Westminster Abbey.

HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the state funeral for their mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey.

SARAH MEYSSONNIER via Getty Images

King Charles III arrives with Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Harry for the funeral.

MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side at Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession to Westminster Abbey, alongside their cousin, Peter Phillips.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Prince George of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey.

HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex stands next to King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince William as they salute.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard takes part in the state funeral service.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the funeral.

PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Beatrice, during the state funeral.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall attend the state funeral service.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Members of the royal family walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave the state funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Wales family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried by pallbearers at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The royals during the state funeral.

OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

The Prince of Wales follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sep.19

TIM MERRY via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte look at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York are driven behind the procession of the coffin towards Buckingham Palace following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

The procession heads down the Mall towards Wellington Arch following the state funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Bearer Party transfer the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, into the State Hearse at Wellington Arch following the state funeral.

Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

Mourners watch the State Hearse of Queen Elizabeth II as it drives along the Long Walk ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor.

ANDY STENNING via Getty Images

King Charles III salutes as he and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort make their way by car to Windsor.

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William look at members of the Bearer Party transferring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Wales cries next to the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Camilla, Queen Consort at Wellington Arch after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Royal Navy sailors escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, at Wellington Arch in London.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

A marching band walks along Albert Road on Sep.19 in Windsor, England ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor.

GLYN KIRK via Getty Images

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, are walked inside Windsor Castle on Sep. 19 ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence walk at Windsor Castle on the way to the committal service.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.