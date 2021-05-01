Princess Charlotte takes after her father in new image for sixth birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new photograph of Princess Charlotte for her sixth birthday - Kensington Palace

Princess Charlotte shows a striking resemblance to her father, the Duke of Cambridge, in a new photograph released for her sixth birthday.

The portrait was taken in Norfolk this weekend by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. A keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society, the Duchesses pictures have regularly been released to mark her children's birthdays.

Known for her mischievous showboating and face pulling in official photos, the latest picture is quite the contrast with Charlotte smiling politely at the camera.

Perhaps she has begun to display some of the calmer, more reflective manner of her father, Prince William, to whom she has begun to bear a striking resemblance - though the long flowing tresses are clearly all her mother’s.

The Cambridges did not share the photograph on their social media channels, as is usual practice on their children's birthdays, because the family are joining the sports boycott of social media platforms in protest of racism and abuse.

It comes after the couple marked their tenth wedding anniversary with the release of a family video taken last autumn on the beach near the family's home in Norfolk.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen riding a seesaw together, before the family gathered round a fire to roast marshmallows.

Charlotte was dressed for cool weather in the video, while the new photo shows the smiling princess pictured outdoors wearing a dark blue short sleeved dress with a pink floral design.

The relaxed look is a contrast to the photos which marked Charlotte's fifth birthday.

Photograph of Princess Charlotte to Mark Her Sixth Birthday - Kensington Palace

In 2020, she was pictured volunteering with her brothers and their parents William and Kate by helping to load a van with food and delivering meals for those in need in Norfolk.

The birthday girl's full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.

She was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.