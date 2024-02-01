Princess Cruises cancels on Yorktown; now headed towards Norfolk

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – According to a statement emailed to York County, Princess Cruises has decided to pull out of its plans to stop in York County in 2024, and is now planning to stop in Norfolk.

The plans for the Yorktown voyage were initially met with criticism from residents of Yorktown, some worrying about the environmental impact to the town.

York County posted the confirmation of the cancelation on their Facebook page, but have not given a reason for sudden change.

The State Senate had previously amended a budget proposal of $7.5 million, which was intended to support Yorktown in preparing for Princess Cruises.

“York County works year round to welcome visitors who wish to experience our part in the nation’s history as well as our fine dining, shops, events, and hospitality,” Mark Bellamy, Interim County Administrator said. “We hope the collaboration between Norfolk and Princess Cruises is a mutually successful one and also that the ship passengers have wonderful vacations where they make lifelong memories of their travels to Virginia.”

