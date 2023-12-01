Princess Cruises counting down to its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral

Princess Cruises is counting down as the Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its first-ever voyage from Port Canaveral.

Princess Cruises brings the magic of “The Love Boat” to this convenient new departure point, a news release stated.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The ship’s maiden journey will be from Port Canaveral to Turks & Caicos,

The ship will cast off from the port on Nov. 27, 2024 offering a four-day Thanksgiving getaway cruise

Read: Central Florida students collected more than 500 pounds of food for nonprofit

On sale now, the November 2024 through April 2025 season features 20 cruise departures to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, ranging in length from four to eight days, including:

· Thanksgiving four-day getaway voyage to Turks & Caicos (Nov. 27, 2024)

· Eastern Caribbean six-day cruises to Nassau, Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan (Dec. 9, 23, 2024; Jan. 6, 20, Feb. 3, 17, March 3, 17, 31, 2025)

· Eastern Caribbean eight-day cruises with St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Grand Turk (Dec. 1, 29, 2024; Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, 2025)

· Western Caribbean eight-day voyages to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan for Mahogany Bay (Dec. 15, 2024; Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 6, 2025)

Cruisers may opt to combine any six- or eight-day itineraries for a longer 14-day vacation.

Read: Deadline for families to register for Toys for Tots ends this weekend

“With Port Canaveral being introduced as new home port for us in just one year, our presence in North America expands and provides another major drive market with convenient access, as well as a multitude of flight options in and out of Orlando,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Plus, we hope many of our guests from Port Canaveral will experience Princess for the first time and discover why our cruise line is so unique, from the Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization, to world-class dining, casual eateries, Broadway-inspired entertainment and incredible family offerings.”

Read: Recall alert: Stainless steel children’s cups recalled over lead content

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.