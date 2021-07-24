Princess Cruises, Holland America Line resume US sailings this weekend

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Two Carnival Corp. subsidiary cruise lines are restarting service in the U.S. this weekend.

Holland America Line is kicking off its Alaska cruise season this weekend, with its Nieuw Amsterdam ship departing the Port of Seattle Saturday. Princess Cruises will follow suit Sunday when the Majestic Princess sets sail from the same port.

Each cruise line is set to operate 10 cruises out of Seattle through September, according to a Friday news release.

Passengers sailing on either cruise line this year must be vaccinated, with their final dose completed at least two weeks prior to the start of the cruise, according to the cruise lines' websites.

Carnival Corp.’s flagship cruise line, Carnival Cruise Line, launched its first ship from a U.S. port since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month.

Princess Cruises has not operated in U.S. waters since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a "no sail order" in March 2020. The cruise line had major coronavirus outbreaks on two of its ships, the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess, in early 2020.

COVID restrictions: Federal court lifts CDC COVID rules for Florida-based cruise ships amid legal fight

Disney Cruise Line: Cruise line resumes US sailings from Florida in August with Disney Dream

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.

Gus Antorcha, President of Holland America Line (left), Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises President (middle) and Arnold Donald, President and CEO Carnival Corp. (right) in front of Majestic Princess in the Port of Seattle.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Princess Cruises, Holland America Line return to service in US

