Princess Diana foresaw Prince Harry's departure from Royal family, Duke claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William in 1995&#xa0; - Johnny Eggitt/ AFP
Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William in 1995 - Johnny Eggitt/ AFP

Prince Harry has revealed that he was financially able to step back from the Royal family because his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales left him an inheritance, telling Oprah Winfrey: "I think she saw it coming".

The Duke of Sussex told the interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he was now living off money left to him by his late mother after he was “cut off financially” early last year when he and the Duchess moved to the US.

“I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” he said of his new life in Los Angeles. “It’s like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process.”

He went on to compare his wife Meghan's plight with that of his late mother's.

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago," the Duke said. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself."

Diana, Princess of Wales had spoken out about her struggles in the Royal family and in her marriage to Prince Charles, which ended in divorce in 1992.

The princess died five years later when her car crashed in a Paris tunnel while being chased by paparazzi. Prince Harry was 12 years old at the time and has since spoken openly about the emotional toll of losing his mother at a young age.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed to Oprah Winfrey that she had at times felt as Diana did, constrained by her role in the Royal family. She said the feeling of isolation left her with suicidal thoughts.

“What I was seeing was history repeating itself, but far more dangerous,” Prince Harry told Oprah. “And you add race in. You add social media in,” he said referring to what he saw as a racist tinge to the treatment of his wife, whose mother is black.

"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” he said, at times appearing tearful. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, wore a bracelet that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

Prince Harry, 34, said Diana would feel “angry” and “sad” about what the couple went through.

“She would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad,” he said. “All she would ever want was for us to be happy.”

He said that the couple, who have son Archie together and are expecting a daughter, was in a much better place today.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago,” he said, “because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”

Recommended Stories

  • A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's finances ahead of Oprah Winfrey tell-all

    Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's finances stand following their split from the royal family?

  • Prince Harry Gave a Tough Update on What His Relationship With Prince William Looks Like Right Now

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they are in a much better place since they left their roles as senior royals, but there are still important relationships to repair. Oprah Winfrey pointedly asked Harry how he and brother Prince William were dealing with their obvious paths splitting ways — and it’s easy to see […]

  • How can I watch Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview in the UK?

    Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry will be two hours long.

  • Duchess Meghan Will Receive a Prominent, Front-Page Apology from British Tabloid

    A judge has ruled that Associated Newspapers must apologize for printing Meghan's private letter to her father.

  • Prince Harry on Prince Charles: 'I feel really let down by my father'

    The Duke of Sussex said he felt "let down" by his father who had at one point "stopped taking my calls". In an emotional discussion with Oprah Winfrey about his relationship with the Prince of Wales, he said there was "a lot of hurt". He also said his father, and his brother the Duke of Cambridge, were "trapped" in the Royal family. The Duke said his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales would have been "angry" at the way the Royal family had treated his wife. Speaking about his relationship with his father, he said: "There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson. "At the same time I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. "I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship, but they only know what they know." The Duchess interjected: "Or what they're told."

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Detail the 'Invisible Contract' Between UK Tabloids and Royal Family

    "There is a level of control by fear that has existed for generations," Harry said.

  • Harry and Meghan got married in secret three days before their fairytale public wedding

    Follow the latest reaction in our liveblog here The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in their back garden by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their fairytale wedding, they have revealed. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex said the wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 was a "spectacle for the world". The couple decided to have their own moment and married days before. "Three days before our wedding we got married. The vows we have framed," said the Duchess. "We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us." The ceremony was "just the two of us in our back yard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

  • Katharine McPhee Shares Sweet Photo of Her and David Foster's Baby Boy

    Katharine McPhee is a proud mom in a new Instagram photo of her and husband David Foster's baby boy.

  • The Latest: Royal interview unlikely to affect New Zealand

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked by a reporter whether the unflattering picture of the British royal family painted by Harry and Meghan had given her pause about New Zealand’s constitutional ties to Britain. Asked whether Harry and Meghan had ever inquired about living in New Zealand, Ardern said they hadn’t in any official capacity, as far as she was aware.

  • Prince Harry opens up on the status of his relationship with his family

    The prince said he has felt let down by his father, Prince Charles.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview with Oprah Reportedly Cost CBS Upwards of $7 Million

    But the Sussexes were not paid to participate.

  • Ask Scary Mommy: My Parents Suck At Being Grandparents

    Ask Scary Mommy is Scary Mommy’s advice column, where our team of “experts” answers all the questions you have about life, love, body image, friends, parenting, and anything else that’s confusing you. This week: How do you cope when your parents, who have every reason in the world to love being grandparents just…don’t? Have your own []

  • Prince Harry and William to reunite at unveiling of Diana statue as they move past rift

    The Duke of Sussex is determined to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, whatever the fallout from his interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry hopes that the brothers can present a united front at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been the Princess’s 60th birthday, in an attempt to move past their rift. A source close to Prince Harry insisted that whatever had been said and done, he desperately hoped to attend the event and considered it a priority. There is more uncertainty about whether the Duke might make it back to the UK for earlier events, such as Trooping the Colour on June 12 or the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday on June 10, partly due to the impending birth of his second child, thought to be due around that time. Despite the explosive nature of the revelations made to Ms Winfrey, the Sussexes consider the interview their last word on the subject and want to move on. They felt they needed to have their say and explain to the public why they turned their backs on royal life, but now consider the matter closed, sources said. One friend said: “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”

  • Duchess of Sussex reveals she contemplated suicide when pregnant due to 'stress' and 'isolation'

    The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she had suicidal thoughts and struggled with her mental health after joining the Royal family. The Duchess, 39, said in an extraordinarily candid interview that the “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while pregnant with son Archie. She claimed she told a senior Palace official that she wanted to get treatment for her depression, but was denied because it would “look bad”. "[Going to a hospital] is what I was asking to do, I was told I couldn't because it wouldn't be good for the institution,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey during their two-hour interview. She said she felt so low at one point that she told the Duke of Sussex that she could not be left alone because she was afraid she might harm herself. She describes a particularly distressing time when she was attending a concert with her husband at the Royal Albert Hall.

  • 'I will always love them': Harry says he wants to heal rifts with Charles and William

    Harry said his father stopped taking his calls before he made the announcement about stepping back as a senior royal.

  • Seven Hundred People Gather for Massive College Party in Colorado, Police Injured

    Some party-goers refused to leave when Boulder Police arrived to disperse the gathering. This prompted the city’s SWAT unit to descend on the scene.

  • Prince Harry Revealed He Was Financially Cut Off from the Royal Family

    Here's how the Sussexes and Cambridges are making their money.

  • Queen warns we must keep in touch with family to 'transcend division' in Commonwealth Day message

    The Queen has stressed the importance of keeping in touch with family to “transcend boundaries or division” in her annual Commonwealth Day message. Her Majesty, 94, focused on a message of unity, describing how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic had created a “deeper appreciation” of the need to connect to others. It came as the world awaited the explosive revelations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview, as the Royal family braced itself for the damaging fallout. The Queen will not watch the controversial interview, which is being broadcast by CBS in the US at 1am UK time, but will receive a full breakfast briefing from aides in the morning. The audio message celebrated collaboration, but it stood in contrast to the troubles facing the monarch's family. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, is expected to claim she felt silenced by "The Firm" and unprotected. Senior royals including the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces to appear in a special BBC One programme to mark Commonwealth Day, broadcast on the BBC on Sunday just hours before the two-hour Oprah television special. The Queen used her annual message, below, to highlight the “friendship, spirit of unity and achievements” around the world and the benefits of working together in the fight against the virus.

  • Security beefed up at Trump Tower as ex-president plans first visit to New York since leaving office

    Security is being stepped up outside Trump Tower in New York ahead of the former president's first visit to the city since leaving the White House. Donald Trump was expected to arrive in Manhattan on Sunday night having moved to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in January. Speculation was fuelled by reports of police planning to augment security outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, the building where he launched his bid for the presidency in 2015. The area has been the scene of anti-Trump protests in recent years, and tension has been raised by the January 6 Capitol riot when his supporters attempted to overturn the result of last year's presidential election.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce They Are Having a Baby Girl in Oprah Interview

    Among the announcements made in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s blockbuster Oprah Winfrey interview was the gender of their second child. “It’s a girl,” Prince Harry said. The baby will be due in summer and he implied they wouldn’t have any more children, saying, “Two it is.” When Winfrey asked about his initial reaction to […]