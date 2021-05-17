Princess Diana gave me information in faked bank statements, claims Martin Bashir

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Mendick
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Bashir, 58, resigned as the BBC&#x002019;s religion editor on grounds of ill health ahead of the publication of the findings of the BBC inquiry - &#xa9;nobledraperpictures
Martin Bashir, 58, resigned as the BBC’s religion editor on grounds of ill health ahead of the publication of the findings of the BBC inquiry - ©nobledraperpictures

Martin Bashir told a BBC inquiry that information contained in faked bank statements came from Princess Diana, The Telegraph can disclose.

The mocked-up bank statements are at the heart of an inquiry led by Lord Dyson, the Master of the Rolls, into the conduct of Bashir in securing his world exclusive interview with the princess in 1995.

Lord Dyson has completed his detailed report, due to be published this week and expected to contain damning criticism of Bashir, 58, who resigned as the BBC's religion editor on grounds of ill-health ahead of its publication.

The bank statements showed fake payments from a tabloid newspaper and from an offshore company totalling £10,500 going into a bank account of a company owned by the former head of security of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother.

Bashir is accused of using the false statements to gain Earl Spencer's trust and persuade him to introduce the journalist to his sister.

Princess Diana went on to give the famous interview to Bashir for the BBC's Panorama in which she declared that "there were three of us in this marriage" in reference to Prince Charles's affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Bashir showed mocked up bank statements to Diana's brother

The Telegraph now understands that Bashir defended the use of the mocked-up statements by insisting he only did it after being given the information by Princess Diana. He has told Lord Dyson she was the source of the claims that payments were made into the account of Alan Waller, Earl Spencer’s former head of security.

Bashir approached a freelance graphics artist who worked for the BBC and requested he mock up bank statements showing the payments. The statements were later shown to Earl Spencer. Princess Diana, according to Bashir, later withdrew claims about the payments and there is no suggestion Mr Waller was receiving such payments.

It would be impossible for all the information to have come from Princess Diana since one of the companies alleged to have made payments to Waller was an obscure offshore business with which only Bashir was familiar as a result of a previous unrelated investigation he had carried out for Panorama.

Mocking up was ‘common practice at Panorama’

Bashir is understood to have told Lord Dyson that he mocked up the statements because it was a common practice for Panorama journalists at the time and that they were useful to keep in a file for any future investigation.

Lord Dyson is investigating whether the statements and other methods deployed by Bashir were instrumental in securing the Diana interview.

Martin Bashir interviews Diana, Princess of Wales for the BBC&#39;s Panorama programme
Martin Bashir interviews Diana, Princess of Wales for the BBC's Panorama programme

Only when the Dyson report is published will it be clear to what extent the retired judge has given weight to Bashir's version of events. His reputation burgeoned after the Diana interview and he left the BBC to pursue lucrative careers first at ITV and then in the US before returning to the corporation.

The furore over the Diana interview erupted six months ago on the 25th anniversary, derailing Bashir's career and leaving his reputation in tatters. He was struck down with Covid last year and then underwent a quadruple heart bypass. He has since undergone a further heart operation this year and is unlikely to work again.

Bashir has not spoken publicly because of his ill-health but is understood to have mounted a vigorous defence of his actions when interviewed by Lord Dyson.

Mr Waller has denied ever receiving the payments and told The Telegraph last year in his only interview: "This man [Bashir] has become a multi-millionaire by using me. I am the fall guy.

"Bashir has effectively stolen my identity; stolen my banking information and then used it to frame me as the fall guy. That is exactly what he has done. He has framed me thinking I would never find out. It has had a devastating effect on me."

Recommended Stories

  • Long working hours are a killer, WHO study shows

    Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate further due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday. In the first global study of the loss of life associated with longer working hours, the paper in the journal Environment International showed that 745,000 people died from stroke and heart disease associated with long working hours in 2016. That was an increase of nearly 30% from 2000.

  • SpaceX launched 52 more Starlink satellites to orbit on Saturday

    SpaceX successfully launched another 52 Starlink internet broadband satellites into orbit on Saturday, less than one week after it sent up the last batch. A small satellite from startup Capella Space and a Tyvak observation satellite also hitched a ride on the launch, which took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday evening. The launch used a veteran Falcon 9 booster that’s seen seven previous launch and landings, including during three Starlink missions.

  • Florida COVID update for Monday: 1,976 cases added, lowest in more than a month

    Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 1,976 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the lowest count recorded since last month. The state also announced 59 new deaths. Of those who died, 58 were residents.

  • At 50, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is offering joyful lessons in midlife dressing

    Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has never been afraid to have fun with fashion. Her wardrobe is full of vivid colours, exuberant details and some of the most OTT hats you’ll see on any modern royal. In recent days, Maxima has been peacocking more than ever. She turns 50 on Monday, and celebrations were already in full swing a week prior with a birthday concert and musical performances to honour her milestone birthday. Embracing the opportunity to dress up after a year with few evening occasions, the Queen wore a spectacular Iris van Herpen illusion gown with intricate line decoration and a pair of Jimmy Choo heels to the concert, accompanied by her three daughters in their own maximalist eveningwear.

  • Michelle Vicary Steps Down As Crown Media Family Networks’ EVP Programming Amid Continuing Overhaul At Hallmark Channel Parent

    Michelle Vicary is leaving Crown Media Family Networks, where she had been since the company’s inception decades ago. Vicary, the company’s lead programming and production executive, will leave her post as EVP Programming at the beginning of June. “We thank Michelle for her contributions to the growth and success of our networks and for helping […]

  • Billions at Stake as U.S. Marines Seek a New Armored Vehicle

    The light armored vehicle (LAV) is not a "tank," exactly -- but since its introduction in 1983, General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and its predecessor companies have sold more than 10,000 around the world. At recent prices running to $4.3 million apiece, the LAV has evolved into a multibillion-dollar franchise for the giant defense contractor. In 2019, the U.S. Marine Corps, the original buyer of the LAV, announced a project to replace the Corps' venerable armored vehicle with a new "modern Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle ... highly mobile, networked, transportable, protected and lethal," aiming to begin the switchover in the late 2020s.

  • Prince Harry Sits Down with Oprah Winfrey *Again*—and Things Are Getting Even More Personal

    After almost two years, we finally have our first look at Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s multi-part documentary: The Me You...

  • Rwanda's Kagame says relations are on the mend with France

    France's acceptance in a report this year that it bore a responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda marked a "big step forward" in repairing relations between the two countries, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Monday. A commission established by President Emmanuel Macron concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility. "When you talk about overwhelming responsibility ... that means a lot," the Rwandan president told France 24.

  • This extra large Philips air fryer is $100 off at Sur La Table: ‘Cooks everything so delicious and without oil’

    Get cooking in half the time. T

  • Minneapolis mayor says police changes will increase safety

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals Monday that he said would make all neighborhoods in the city safe, while increasing transparency and holding police officers accountable. The proposals are months in the making, Frey said, but were announced Monday after a particularly violent weekend during which a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline in a north Minneapolis neighborhood. The city has been under pressure to make changes to its police department since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and pinned him to the ground as gasped for air and became unresponsive.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Indian variant now detected in 86 local authorities across UK

    Analysis: Every time life nears normal, along comes another variant Indian variant surges from two to 20 per cent of Covid cases in a month Covid lockdown roadmap: Rules changing from today, May 17 Portugal dispatch: We're tested, filled in the forms and this is how it feels Now Covid-hit India grapples with a cyclone EU finally has its vaccine rollout on track, but history will judge it a loser A total of 86 local authorities now have five or more cases of the Indian variant, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced amid ongoing concerns about the spread of the strain. A total of 2,323 cases of the variant have currently been detected in the UK, including 483 in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, the most significant hotspots, where cases have doubled in the past week. Bedford is the next major area of concern. Mr Hancock said that eight people had been hospitalised with the strain in Blackburn and 19 in Bolton - the majority of whom were eligible for a Covid vaccine but had not received one. Across the UK, fewer than 1,000 people are in hospital with the virus and deaths are averaging at nine per day. The Health Secretary said that surge testing and vaccines had been rolled out in Bolton and Blackburn on a scale unseen anywhere else so far in the pandemic. A rapid response team visited 35,000 people this weekend to distribute and collect Covid-19 tests, and two new vaccination centers have been set up. Surge testing is now being deployed in Bedford. It comes as Mr Hancock announced that the vaccination rollout campaign is set to be expanded to include anyone aged 37 and over from tomorrow. Follow the latest updates below.

  • U.S. airlines add COVID-tested flights to Italy as country reopens to tourists

    United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are adding flights to Italy with protocols for coronavirus testing as the country opens to leisure travelers from the United States for the first time in more than a year. On Sunday, the Italian government eased a number of COVID-19 travel restrictions and requirements as it looks to boost summer tourism, including scrapping a mandatory quarantine for visitors from certain countries as long as they test negative for COVID-19. As a result, United on Monday joined Delta and American in announcing additional COVID-tested flights to the popular European travel spot, which had been closed to tourists from countries including the United States, Canada and Japan.

  • Philippines' Duterte issues gag order on cabinet over South China Sea spat

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte barred his cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public on Monday after weeks of strong rebukes by his ministers against China's conduct in the contested waters. Tensions between the Philippines and its giant neighbour have escalated since March, with Manila filing daily diplomatic protests over the presence of hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels in disputed portions of the South China Sea. "This is my order now to the cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea with anybody," Duterte said in a televised national address.

  • WHO chief urges COVID-19 vaccine makers to advance doses for COVAX

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Health Organization called on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions. COVAX, which supplies doses to poorer countries, relies heavily on India's Serum Institute's exports of the AstraZeneca shot but many of these are instead being used by the country as it battles a massive second wave of infections. The head of UNICEF on Monday asked wealthy G7 countries ahead of a summit next month to donate supplies as an emergency measure to make up the shortfall estimated at 140 million doses by end-May.

  • U.S. labor leader calls for human drivers in automated vehicles

    A senior American labor union leader will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the government should require human operators in all self-driving passenger services to take over in the event of an emergency. Greg Regan, president of the Transportation Trades Department for the AFL-CIO, will tell a U.S. House Energy and Commerce subcommittee that autonomous vehicles place "millions of jobs at risk" and any legislation to speed deployment of self-driving cars should not apply to commercial trucks weighing 10,000 pounds or more, according to his written testimony released by the panel Monday. Regan's testimony comes after Reuters reported last week that Alphabet Inc’s Waymo and rival Cruise have applied for permits to start charging for rides and delivery using autonomous vehicles in San Francisco.

  • Martin Bashir quits BBC amid investigation into his infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana

    Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, claimed that Martin Bashir used fake bank statements to persuade her to do the infamous 1995 interview.

  • The Best Rainbow Recipes to Brighten Up Your Day

    They're so, so pretty.

  • Coconut Sugar Should Be Your Go-To Sugar Substitute For Baking Muffins

    Bonus: It won't make you crash.

  • Our Six Favorite Handheld Mixers for Every Kitchen Task

    Beat, mix, and whisk with these compact but mighty appliances.

  • With this luggage, you’ll never need to repack at the airport again

    Indira Nunez, Ernesto Ramos and Adena Green, three Florida International University students who travel internationally, have all experienced this problem, and perhaps you have too: You’re at the airport and you face the choice of pulling things out of your bag or face hefty excess baggage fees because you weren’t able to weigh your bags properly while packing them.