Princess Diana to Be Honored With Blue Plaque Outside Former London Flat

Isis Briones
·1 min read

The next time you’re in London, make sure to keep an eye out for the city’s famous blue plaques. A tradition now run by English Heritage that started in 1866, the blue circles are a way of linking historic buildings to important people of the past. In total, there are 950 plaques all over the city, and recently, another was commissioned to honor the late Princess Diana outside the flat where she lived with roommates prior to getting married to Prince Charles in 1981.

“She was an inspiration and cultural icon to many, raising awareness of issues including land mines and homelessness, and helping to destigmatize illnesses such as HIV, leprosy, and depression,” English Heritage’s curatorial director Anna Eavis said in a statement, according to People. "It seems fitting that we should erect a plaque commemorating her work and influence in what would have been her 60th year."

Diana isn’t the only one being recognized; an array of accomplished women are getting their much-deserved spotlight, including British fashion designer Jean Muir, Irish crystallographer and scientist Dame Kathleen Lonsdale, and others. It’s the organization’s push to honor more notable British women.

See the video.

Currently, the tribute is still in progress, but appears to be coming along nicely, as Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, shared on Instagram on Thursday that he’s “tickled pink” about the plaque. Once it’s complete, the plaque will read, “Diana Spencer later Princess of Wales 1961–1997 lived here 1979–1981.”

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • 30 Sides For Salmon That Are Anything But Boring

    This versatile fish is the star of some of our favorite weeknight and special occasion salmon dishes–from our BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon to our Teriyaki Salmon Bowls. But if you're stumped on what to serve alongside this rich-tasting fish, we can't blame you. The right side dish should be bright and flavorful without overpowering your fish and easy enough to make while your salmon cooks: think grains, salads, vegetables, and simple casseroles. Here are some of our favorite side dishes to make with salmon tonight.

  • 30 Weird Rules Marathon Runners Have to Follow

    Running a marathon seems pretty straight forward, right? According to the rules for the Boston Marathon, foul language is not to be used at the race. A seasoned marathon runner is likely not going to have a shot while competing, but it's still among the rules.

  • Rangers welcome James Tavernier back to training but Ryan Jack’s wait goes on

    The winger headed to London for scans on his calf as his captain nears a comeback.

  • Salmonella outbreak in songbirds sickens 19 people in eight states, officials say

    At least eight people have been hospitalized nationally from the outbreak, the CDC said.

  • Anti-India clashes erupt after troops kill 3 Kashmir rebels

    Anti-India clashes erupted between government forces and residents of a village in disputed Kashmir on Friday following a gunbattle in which troops killed three suspected militants, police and residents said. The gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on a tip about the presence of militants in Kakpora village in southern Pulwama district, Inspector General Vijay Kumar said. Kumar said two of the three slain militants had been involved in fatally shooting a policeman guarding the home of a local politician from India’s ruling party in the region’s main city on Thursday.

  • Another Pink Supermoon Is Coming! Here's When You Can Take in All Its Glory

    April's only full moon, the pink supermoon will appear in the sky on the night of April 26 and continue into the next day

  • Diana Ross's Life in Photos

    Diana Ross has lived a life marked by personal and professional triumphs. Not only was she in one of the most popular and successful Motown groups during the '60s, but she consistently topped the charts as a solo artist too. Diana Ross was born on March 26, 1944.

  • Longest-serving Minneapolis police officer classified knee on neck as deadly force

    Longest-serving Minneapolis police officer, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, describes Chauvin's use of force as "deadly" during trial.

  • Purchasing a Vintage Rug on Etsy? Keep These Tips in Mind First

    We asked six designers for their best browsing and buying advice, and rounded up their favorite shopping sources

  • The 4 Biggest Stories of the Stock Market You Missed in March

    Read up on some important financial news from March and what it might mean for your stock portfolio.

  • Prince Charles marks Easter with recording of poem capturing season's 'hope and joy'

    The Prince of Wales has shown his support for Catholicism by marking Easter with the recording of a poem by a Jesuit priest widely regarded as the finest Catholic poet in the English language. Prince Charles, who has long demonstrated a passionate interest in and commitment to all faiths, recited God's Grandeur, by Gerard Manley Hopkins, which he chose for both its Easter and environmental messages. The recording will be played during the Easter Meditation, a virtual service held at Stonyhurst College in Lancashire, where Hopkins studied and later taught. The Queen, who last year broadcast her Easter message during lockdown, will mark the occasion privately at Windsor Castle. She is expected to attend a service at the private chapel within the castle grounds to avoid large crowds of well-wishers gathering.

  • Queen Elizabeth Shares Message After Pre-Easter Service Is Canceled For The Second Year In A Row

    Queen Elizabeth held up a pre-Easter tradition this year, sending out letters and coins called “Maundy Money” to 190 people ahead of the holiday. She typically hands out the coins on the Thursday before Easter, but for the second year in a row, the event has been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “Since the Royal Maundy Service cannot go ahead this year, the queen has written to 190 recipients, who have received their traditional purses in the post,” the royal family shared on Twitter.

  • How the UN is combatting COVID-19's "devastating" blow to women

    If "women are missed right now, it's going to take a long time" to regain lost ground, the head of U.N. Women warned.

  • David Cameron 'lobbied financial secretary to Treasury for Covid support'

    David Cameron lobbied another Conservative minister for access to coronavirus financial support, it was reported on Friday night. The former prime minister contacted Jesse Norman, financial secretary to the Treasury, as well as Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, The Times said. He was working for a senior advisor for Greensill at the time and was believed to have shared options worth up to $60 million (£44 million). Jesse Norman served as a policy advisor in Downing Street from 2013 and has been in the Commons since 2010. He is married to Kate Bingham, who chairs the Government's vaccine taskforce. It comes after reports the former prime minister lobbied former colleagues in Whitehall to try to help Greensill access government-backed emergency coronavirus loan schemes, just months before the lender collapsed into insolvency. Under legislation brought in by Mr Cameron while he was in Downing Street, anyone who directly lobbies ministers or senior officials on behalf of a third party in return for payment, must first sign up to the Government's official register of lobbyists. Failure to do so can lead to a £7,500 civil penalty or, in severe cases, criminal prosecution.

  • The Buzziest New Swimwear Brands

    According to your favorite Insta girls. From Harper's BAZAAR

  • The Archbishop of Canterbury Breaks Silence on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wedding Date Drama

    Justin Welby clarified when the Duke and Duchess were legally married, addressing early wedding headlines.

  • Dan Stevens Joins Julia Roberts, Sean Penn in Watergate Series ‘Gaslit’ at Starz, Taking Over Armie Hammer Role

    Dan Stevens has been cast in the Starz series “Gaslit,” which will tell the story of the Watergate scandal, Variety has learned from sources. Stevens joins previously announced cast members Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Roberts will star as Martha Mitchell, the protagonist and the celebrity Arkansan socialite who was one of the first to publicly […]

  • Did ‘Law & Order’ Just Open the Door for Benson and Stabler to Finally Hook Up?

    NBCThis post contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.Reunited, and it feels so... well, not good, really. On Thursday night, Law & Order finally reunited NBC’s most beloved platonic couple: After a decade apart, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler are back on the case. Unfortunately, it took the death of Stabler’s wife, Kathy, at the hands of a mysterious, high-level criminal to make it happen.Thursday marks the premiere of Meloni’s new Law & Order spinoff, Organized Crime. Given the magnitude of Benson and Stabler’s (Babe-ler’s?) reunion, it should come as no surprise that NBC blew the event up into a crossover event with SVU—which opened on Kathy Stabler being wheeled into an ambulance as a stunned Olivia looked on. Apparently, despite the fact that the Stablers have been living overseas, they’ve become a bombing target here in the U.S. Maybe it has something to do with Elliot’s new job?As Stabler explains, he went on a walkabout for a few years after his departure from the NYPD; he began working private security and eventually, he wound up working as an international liaison handling terrorism, sex-trafficking, and organized crime. He came to New York to testify on a case, and Kathy had tagged along. Apparently, the police placard in their rental car tipped off the bomber.Kathy initially survived the attack, but later died in the hospital of a ruptured spleen. Benson and her team are able to track down the suspected bomber, but soon enough he, too, is found dead in his cell from an overdose. The explosive appears to have been an international design.Life After ‘SVU’: Christopher Meloni on ‘They Came Together,’ Stabler, and His Famous BehindSadly for Kathy, her brush with death is mostly just a plot device to bring Benson and Stabler together (and, of course, launch Stabler’s new standalone TV gig). Benson volunteers to lead the bombing investigation, and allows her old partner to accompany her during the first interrogation, where they question a QAnon devotee. It quickly becomes clear, however, that the perpetrator in this case is someone far more sophisticated.A lot has changed since last time Stabler appeared onscreen. In his latter seasons, especially, Meloni’s character became known for his hot temper and propensity for bending the rules—qualities that have not aged well in light of recent discussions of how cop procedurals have promoted harmful ideas about policing. So as Stabler made his grand return, viewers also got a healthy dose of hand-wringing about how “good” or “bad” of a cop he might be now. “Don’t tell me, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore, please,’” Stabler tells Benson at one point. “I’ve been living out of New York, not under a rock.” Vouching for his former colleague to a newer peer, Finn insists, “End of the day, he’s a good cop.”Eventually, Stabler loses his cool over the questions: “I’m pretty sick of people judging me for who I was 12 years ago,” he says. “I was a good cop then, I’m a good cop now.”As Ayanna Bell, the organized crime officer in charge of hunting down the criminal element responsible for his wife’s apparent murderer, shoots back, “Guys who came up when you did, you guys never think you need to change your ways.”But the chief order of business in hour one of this crossover event, naturally, was addressing the distance that’s festered between Stabler and Benson in their decade apart.It’s been 10 years since Benson and Stabler worked a case together. Meloni’s last episode, the Season 12 finale, ended with Stabler shooting the daughter of a rape victim, who’d open fire in the NYPD precinct with a gun she’d purchased off the street. In subsequent episodes, Benson learned her longtime partner had resigned. The two have not spoken since.“Are you sorry for leaving, or are you sorry for walking—for not giving me the courtesy of telling me?” Benson asks. “You were the single most important person in my life. And you just... disappeared.”“I know,” Elliot replies. “I was afraid. If I heard your voice, I wouldn’t have been able to leave.”Stabler and Benson’s partnership was always, erm, shall we say... intense? That fact came up Thursday night as well, as newer squad members, including Amanda Rollins, hint at the ambiguous “thing” the pair notoriously shared. Stabler seems curious when Finn mentions Olivia’s romantic relationships, and tries to glean some information out of his old colleague—only to be told he’ll need to ask himself.At the risk of sounding crass about poor Kathy’s death, her tragic fate does prompt one, yes, very crass question: Are we finally, after all these years, going to see Stabler and Benson kiss? Pretty please?Right now, however, Stabler obviously has bigger fish to fry. Kathy’s murder case is officially out of Benson’s jurisdiction, although that’s no guarantee she’ll stand down. Stabler’s youngest son, Eli, is shattered over his mother’s death and despondent that the family will not be returning to Rome. (Sadly, NBC apparently does not have the funds to give us Law & Order Takes Tuscany.) Stabler himself, meanwhile, has already begun grilling international criminals and chasing down leads, continually referring back to a smuggling case he’d been working in Puglia. Turns out, medical supplies have become a lucrative source of money for organized crime rings during COVID times. At the root of all this, it seems, is Freddie (Dylan McDermott)—the son of a notorious mob boss named Sinatra (yes, Sinatra) whose goons were also behind the Puglia PPE smuggling. Freddie, who also goes by the name Richard Wheatley, enjoys an upper-crust existence, painting himself as a legitimate businessman. Even Sinatra seemed ready to rat his son out to Stabler—but unfortunately, Freddie got to him first and executed him on the Wonder Wheel in Coney Island. Now, the chase is afoot. It seems likely that this case will consume a good portion of Organized Crime’s premiere season, or at least provide its early narrative backbone. But once the fog clears and the gavel inevitably falls, there will be time for other, longer-simmering questions—including, yes, whether after all these years, fans might finally get to see Benson and Stabler reconcile and, eventually, smooch. For now, however, we’ll have to wait and see.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to new Georgia voting law

    MLB moves its All-Star game out of Atlanta eight days after Georgia passed a law that voting rights advocates say makes it harder for people to vote.

  • Pakistan wins 1st ODI over South Africa off last ball

    Babar Azam's century set up Pakistan's three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first one-day international on Friday, although the tourists still needed to scramble a run off the final ball to win. The Pakistan captain hit 103 off 104 balls and his team was cruising at 186-1 at SuperSport Park after South Africa scored 273-6 in its 50 overs. Azam's dismissal sparked a slump as Pakistan lost four wickets for 17 runs, all of them to fast bowler Anrich Nortje.