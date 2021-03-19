Princess Diana is the source of ‘smears’ I am accused of, claims Martin Bashir

Screen shots from the famous 1995 interview as shown on BBC BBC reports on its own scandal at The Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana in 1995 which used mock up bank statements to get her speak Picture by Pixel8000

Martin Bashir has told an inquiry that Princess Diana is to blame for the ‘smears’ he has been accused of peddling to secure his interview with her.

It has been alleged that Mr Bashir told Princess Diana “preposterous lies” to secure his interview with her in 1995 that precipitated her divorce from Prince Charles.

A series of bizarre claims reported to have been made by Mr Bashir were noted down by Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother at a meeting all three attended on Sep 19, 1995.

However, The Telegraph has seen leaked documents that show Mr Bashir, currently the BBC’s religious affairs editor, is claiming that comments made at the meeting have been mistakenly attributed to him a quarter of a century on.

It is the first evidence of Mr Bashir’s response to allegations that he cheated and lied his way to the ‘interview of the century’, broadcast on Panorama, in which Princess Diana disclosed details of her husband’s adultery.

She famously told Bashir, then aged just 32 and an unknown reporter, that there were “three people” in their marriage.

The emergence of Earl Spencer’s notes last November prompted the BBC to launch an internal inquiry presided over by Lord Dyson, the former Master of the Rolls, into the methods used by Mr Bashir to obtain the interview.

Mr Bashir has been accused of falsely telling Princess Diana that she was being spied upon by the intelligence agencies, her private correspondence opened, her car tracked and and her phone tapped, feeding her growing paranoia.

His denials – and the attempt to attribute comments instead to Princess Diana – will likely further fuel anger against the BBC journalist.

Mr Bashir has already admitted ordering faked bank statements, which he showed to Earl Spencer, but insisted Princess Diana never saw them.

Earl Spencer said the statements – of mocked up payments to his former head of security – were used to gain his trust, prompting him to introduce Mr Bashir to his sister.

Lord Dyson’s report, expected to heavily criticise Mr Bashir as well as senior corporation executives accused of covering up the scandal, is due to be completed by May.

Mr Bashir has remained silent since the allegations surfaced in the autumn. He has insisted he has been too ill to defend his reputation after suffering first from Covid-19 and then undergoing a quadruple heart bypass. Until now, it had been unclear if he was cooperating with Lord Dyson.

The notes made by Earl Spencer have been submitted to the Dyson inquiry which is investigating allegations that Bashir used deceit to trick Princess Diana into giving the interview, having first forged bank statements to gain the trust of Earl Spencer.

The lurid smears include an allegation that Prince Edward was being treated for Aids at a London hospital; the Queen had a heart problem and was going to abdicate; and that Prince Charles was ‘in love’ with his children’s nanny and went on holiday with her.

According to the notes, it was also claimed Prince Charles had given his son Prince William, then aged 13, a ‘special present’ of a ‘bleeping Swatch’, an inference that the Swiss-made watch contained a bugging device.

But Mr Bashir has told Lord Dyson that the vast majority of the comments which the media had attributed to him were actually made by the Princess. The notes are headed “Martin 19/9/95. At Samantha's flat” in reference to the location of the meeting at the flat of a friend.

It is understood that Mr Bashir has denied being the source of many of the smears, suggesting instead that Princess Diana was the source. Mr Bashir has told Lord Dyson he would not have made up claims on a first meeting with Princess Diana that she could have checked, or made assertions about her while she was present.

In one note, Earl Spencer wrote ”Edward has AIDS? Royal Marsden Hospital. Queen ill: heart.”

Mr Bashir is understood to have told Lord Dyson those claims – if checked by the Princess – would have exposed him as a complete fantasist at their first meeting and prevented any interview going ahead.

Seven claims Martin Bashir denies making

Mr Bashir has insisted that instead such allegations were consistent with Princess Diana telling him on a later occasion that she spoke with mystics and clairvoyants who had given her the false information. A clairvoyant also told Princess Diana that the Queen was going to abdicate, Mr Bashir is understood to have informed the inquiry.

On the false claim that the Prince of Wales was in love with Tiggy Legg-Bourke, the nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry, Mr Bashir said it was hard to imagine that a BBC journalist would ever say that to Princess Diana on their first meeting.

It was more likely, Mr Bashir has speculated, that Princess Diana will have said that.

In the notes, Mr Bashir told Princess Diana that three members of MI6 had met him four months earlier and that Richard Aylard, Prince Charles’s then private secretary, was “orchestrating everything”.

In another comment, Mr Bashir is said to have claimed that MI6 had taped recordings of Prince Charles and Richard Aylard, uttering the remarks “in the end game”, a possible reference to the couple getting divorced.

Another said “Spencer family to be destroyed. D to go to States (+me).” Bashir told Dyson that it would be odd for him to be telling princess Diana on their first meeting to travel to the US.

Another note refers to a “difficult relationship with William for D., because of Tiggy. C’s in love with her".

Again, Mr Bashir is understood to have told the inquiry that it would not be his place to tell Princess Diana about her relationship with Prince William.

Other smears – said to have been spread by Mr Bashir – including a claim that the Duke of Edinburgh had written "v unpleasant correspondence" and that Prince Philip had been "even ruder to fergie", a reference to Diana’s sister-in-law the Duchess of York, were also denied by the Panorama reporter.

The Daily Mail reported in November last year that Earl Spencer had concluded after the meeting in 1995 that Mr Bashir was a fantasist and that he apologised to his sister for wasting her time.

But Mr Bashir had made contact at the flat and continued to speak to Princess Diana culminating in the Panorama scoop that was broadcast on Nov 20, 1995 and watched by an audience of 23 million people.