Princess Diana's bridesmaid India Hicks marries long-term partner David Flint Wood

The Wedding of India Hicks and David Flint Wood

It has taken 26 years, five children and the small matter of a pandemic to get here.

On Friday, India Hicks and her long-term partner David Flint Wood finally married in a picture-perfect ceremony with their five children and the toast of high society by their side.

As mother-of-the-bride Lady Pamela Hicks watched on proudly, the couple said their vows at Brightwell Baldwin Parish Church in Oxfordshire, where Miss Hicks was christened and her father David is buried.

The reception was held at the Lord Nelson pub opposite.

The new Mrs Flint Wood, the Prince of Wales’ goddaughter and one of the bridesmaids at his wedding to Diana, Princess of Wales, wore a long-sleeved, high-necked lace gown by Emilia Wickstead, and was accompanied by her own daughter Domino as chief bridesmaid.

Aged 54, she said finally agreed to marry Mr Flint Wood after quarter of a century together, despite turning his proposal down in their early relationship preferring to be a “fiercely independent woman”.

Their engagement was announced in The Telegraph on November 28, 2020, but the small ceremony they had initially planned was pushed back to allow for more guests and suitable celebrations under Covid-19 lockdown rules.

“Five children and 25 years later!” she wrote of their engagement on her Instagram page. “We quietly decided a few months ago. A celebration of unflinching love. Until death do us part.”

Mother-of-the-bride Lady Pamela Hicks

Miss Hicks, the granddaughter of Earl Mountbatten of Burma, now lives with her family in the Bahamas, but travelled back to Oxfordshire for the wedding.

Her mother Lady Pamela, herself one of the Queen’s bridesmaids, was able to attend, although the Prince of Wales, who was undertaking public engagements in Scotland, was not among the reduced selection of guests.

Photographs from the church show the beaming bride and groom surrounded by friends, including television presenter Kirstie Allsopp, model Sophie Dahl, singer Jamie Cullum and actress Brooke Shields.

Actress Brooke Shields attended the wedding - GoffPhotos.com

Miss Hicks had previously shared glimpses of her wedding plans to her social media followers, including a seating plan for 100 guests in a large marquee adorned with greenery.

The wedding photographer would be David Loftus, she said, who took pictures of the couple as their romance blossomed 25 years ago.

“Neither of us have ever been married before so we are both quite excited,” she said, relaying how her youngest child, 13-year-old Domino, told her teacher about the family news.

“‘My Mother is getting married’ Domino was telling her teacher,” she described.

“‘How lovely, who is she marrying?' the teacher asked. ‘My father’ came the reply.”

Front row, left to right: Catherine Cameron, India Hicks and Clementine Hambro - at the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana - Hulton Royals Collection

The newlyweds had to postpone what they had originally conceived as a “tiny” winter wedding, as the “romance did slip slightly away” once they were confronted with Covid-19 rules including no hymns hummed by the congregation.

Miss Hicks and Mr Flint Wood, a 60-year-old former Saatchi & Saatchi executive, celebrated with their children: Felix, 24, their adopted son Wesley, 24, Amory, 22, Conrad, 18 and Domino, 13.

Last year, she told a newspaper she had gently rejected Mr Flint Wood’s early proposal believing: “I wanted to be this fiercely independent woman. I wanted children, and I wanted them to have his name, but I didn't want to be married.”

Asked what had changed, she said: “Good question. Maybe I've mellowed? The pandemic has been a factor, yes. I've been through quite a difficult few years, in one way and another.

“I feel I want ... stability. I have surprised myself.

"I don't just want to get married, I want to get married here, in Oxfordshire, where I grew up and in the church where my father is buried and where I was christened.



“I want my mother to be there.”

Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg at their marriage blessing at St James's Piccadilly - WireImage

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy attend Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg's marriage blessing - WireImage

It was the second society wedding of the day, following the marriage of celebration Flora Ogilvy, granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin, and Timothy Vesterberg.

The couple wed at a private ceremony last year with restricted numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic, and enjoyed a second event yesterday.

The bride, who is Princess Alexandra’s granddaughter, wore white sweetheart neckline wedding gown by Phillipa Lepley and a detailed pearl tiara.

Photographed under an archway adorned with white flowers, the happy couple were joined at St James' Chapel in Piccadilly by their families.

Guests included the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, Princess Michael of Kent, Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman, as well as broadcaster Ben Fogle and his wife Marina.