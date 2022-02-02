Princess Diana's bridesmaid says she was 'alarmed' at the frilly dress she had to wear at the royal wedding

India Hicks, far left, was a bridesmaid at Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

India Hicks told Insider about her experience as a bridesmaid at Princess Diana's wedding.

Hicks, a second cousin to Prince Charles, now lives in the Bahamas with her family.

India Hicks, a second cousin and goddaughter to Prince Charles, has opened up about what it was like to serve as a bridesmaid at his wedding to Princess Diana when she was 12 years old.

As the daughter of Lady Pamela, who served as a lady-in-waiting and bridesmaid to the Queen, Hicks said she knew what was expected of her at the royal ceremony. Even so, the self-proclaimed "tomboy" told Insider that she had reservations about her dress.

"It was a time and place and a moment in fashion in the 1980s. So it was voluptuous and over the top, and drama everywhere," Hicks told Insider.

"So I understand that those dresses were so befitting to the era. However, if you were a tomboy like me... when you are asked to be a bridesmaid, you are proud and delighted, but you are a little alarmed at being asked to wear a frilly dress, as you can imagine," she added.

India Hicks (second left), Clementine Hambro (third left), Catherine Cameron (fourth left), Sarah Jane Gaselee (second right), Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones (right) and pageboy, Lord Nicholas Windsor (third right). Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

It isn't the first time Hicks has opened up about the royal wedding. In her 2015 book, "India Hicks: Island Style," she described it as "one of my worst hair days ever." Hicks and the other royal bridesmaids wore their hair down with colorful flower crowns on their heads.

"Looking back, it's incredible to think of how historical that wedding was," Hicks told Insider. "I think at the time, everybody thought it was this fairytale — nobody understood what was to come."

"I felt hugely proud that I was part of it, but you know, afterwards my mother said to me, 'Right, that is that, and now it's back to your normal life,'" Hicks said.

Forty years later, Hicks' life is anything but ordinary

After leaving school, Hicks spent a year traveling before attending university in Boston, where she said her royal status went largely unnoticed by her peers.

She has had a widely varied career, having worked as a model, a designer, and an author. Hicks lives on Harbor Island in the Bahamas with her husband, David Flint Wood, and their children: Felix, Amory, Conrad, Domino, and Wesley, their fostered Bahamian son, according to Hicks' website.

While the designer and her family rarely give interviews about their royal roots, they make occasional exceptions.

On Friday, Hicks plans to host an online conversation with Lady Pamela in honor of the Queen's 70th anniversary on the throne. The event, titled "70 Years of Duty and Friendship," will start at 9 a.m. PST and run for an hour.

Tickets are priced at $20, and a portion of the proceeds will go to The Prince's Trust, a charity started by Prince Charles in 1976 to help young people find opportunities through employment, education, and enterprise. Hicks is an ambassador for the charity.

"Sunday, February 6 is the day that the Queen became Queen. My mom was with her," Hicks said.

Hicks added that while her mother was reluctant to do an interview about the Queen's accession, she was eager to take part in the online conversation for charity. Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite.

Read the original article on Insider