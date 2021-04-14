Princess Eugenie promises to look after 'Granny' in heartfelt tribute to Prince Philip

Camilla Tominey
·2 min read
Princess Eugenie alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, and the Duke of Edinburgh and at the Epsom Derby in June 2012
Princess Eugenie has issued a heartfelt tribute to her "dearest Grandpa", promising to look after "Granny" in his absence.

The Queen's granddaughter posted the touching eulogy on Instagram, remembering how the Duke of Edinburgh had taught her to cook and paint.

The 31-year-old, the younger of the Duke and Duchess of York's two daughters, wrote: "We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days."

She also posted two images of herself and Prince Philip – one with her grandfather patting her on the head as a child and the other of her alongside the Duke and her sister Princess Beatrice at the Epsom Derby in June 2012.

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them," she added.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the Navy."

Referencing the Duke's habit of hosting family barbecues at Balmoral Castle in Scotland during the summer holidays, she said: "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

"I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you."

She ended the tribute: "With all my love, Eugenie."

The gallery director, who married tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October 2018, named their first child August Philip Hawke Brooksbank after the Duke following his birth on Feb 9. The Duke did not have the chance to meet the baby before he passed away on Friday, aged 99.

Eugenie is the third of the Queen's eight grandchildren to pay tribute after the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex issued separate statements on Monday.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral – Processional route
She is expected to attend Saturday's funeral, although it is not known whether her husband will do so because of Covid guidelines that limit the guest list to 30.

Prince Harry is currently staying at Frogmore Cottage, his former Windsor home, which he and Meghan had sublet to Eugenie and Jack following their move to Los Angeles last March.

He is currently in quarantine after landing in the UK on Sunday, and it is not known whether the couple and their newborn are sharing the property with him or have relocated elsewhere.

