Princess Eugenie on how she came to be ‘very proud’ of her scoliosis scar

When the world watched Princess Eugenie walk down the aisle of St George’s Chapel in October, they bore witness to more than just a love story.

As the bride made her way towards her fiance, Jack Brooksbank, she was also making a powerful statement with each step. Her Christopher de Vos and Peter Pilotto gown, with its folded neckline and full skirt, had been deliberately designed with an open back in the shape of a deep-V to show off, rather than hide, a scar as thick as a piece of string which runs neatly down her spine.

Many may not have noticed the slightly pinker ridge of skin, nor perhaps would I, had I not known that the Princess, now 28, was diagnosed with scoliosis aged 11, as I had also been. But it was only on her wedding day that it really became clear how much the princess’s young life had been affected by her condition, both physically and emotionally.

“I believe scars are like memories that tell a story on your body, that remind you how strong you had to be, and that you survived to talk about it,” Princess Eugenie tells me in her first interview about her condition since her wedding day.

“Your scars are a way of communicating, and sharing a trauma can be healing in so many ways. It can release that stigma you might have given to yourself and by talking about it you can show people how they can heal, too.”

Scoliosis is a painful condition that causes the spine to curve to the side at a significant degree. In eight out of 10 cases, the cause is unknown, but it is thought that three in every 1,000 children require treatment for the condition, which most commonly affects those between the ages of 10 and 15.

Treatment can be twofold: patients either wear a brace until they stop growing or undergo invasive surgery, where the spine is broken and set straight. The latter can take months to recover from, with the person effectively learning to walk again.

Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, leaving St George's Chapel, Windsor Credit: Getty Images Europe More

At the time of her operation when she was 12 years old, Buckingham Palace described the planned surgery as something routine and “minor”. However, being in the same school year as Eugenie and battling the condition myself, I was paying more attention than most.

While I spent my whole teenage years scared into submission by wearing a back brace, worried that if I failed to complete my treatment I would be cut open and put back together with a “nasty scar” to prove it, Eugenie went ahead and had the operation which she knew would mark her for life.

While I strapped myself into the plastic device, which rubbed my hips until they blistered and left me tossing and turning during sleepless nights until I trained myself to rest entirely still, the Princess was undergoing her own torment.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October at a star studded wedding Credit: Reuters More