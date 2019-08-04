Princess Latifa of Dubai tried to flee the royal family, but got caught and dragged back. Here's how her doomed escape went down, according to the friend who fled with her.

A selfie taken by Princess Latifa (L) of herself and Tiina Jauhiainen (R) during their escape to Muscat, Oman, on February 24, 2018.

Supplied





In February 2018, Princess Latifa of Dubai, one of the emir's 23 children, fled with her martial arts teacher, and man who says he used to be a French spy.

Their escape was cut short by Emirati commandos off the coast of India, who intercepted the group as they sailed away in a yacht.

Latifa was forcibly returned to Dubai, and hasn't been heard from in public since.

Tiina Jauhiainen was Latifa's confidant and martial arts teacher who accompanied her during the escape. She spoke to INSIDER about the mission.

A spotlight has focused on Sheikh Mohammed's household since news broke in July 2019 that his sixth wife, Princess Haya, had fled, and is suing him for custody of their two children.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more stories.

In July 2019, Princess Haya, the sixth wife of Dubai emir Sheikh Mohammed, sued for custody of their two children in a UK court.

The legal battle has cast a new spotlight on the inner working's of Dubai's royal household — and, according to reports, was inspired by a previous scandal.

According to the BBC, Haya's decision to run away to London came when she learned new details of the way another princess — her step-daughter Princess Latifa — was apprehended after trying to run.

Latifa ran away from the royal court in 2018, but was caught and brought back. INSIDER spoke to the woman who helped her plan the escape attempt: Tiina Jauhiainen.

---------

On February 24, 2018, Princess Latifa fled Dubai with the help of her martial arts teacher and a self-styled former spy from France.

Nine days later, on March 4, Emirati commandos and the Indian coastguard caught up with them off the island of Goa, 1,780 miles away, bringing the escape attempt to an abrupt end.

Latifa and Jauhiainen More

Supplied

Since then, Latifa has made no mention of her attempt to flee, and has been seen only in staged photographs released by the emir's government.

For nearly 10 years, Tiina Jauhiainen, a Norwegian living in Dubai, taught Latifa capoeria, a rhythmical Afro-Brazilian martial art, at the royal sports centre. They became close friends.

"When she started a new hobby she treated it like it was her work, because she was forbidden from work or study, so it becomes her life, like a routine," Jauhiainen told INSIDER in an interview.

The pair saw each other daily, and eventually formed a bond. "It was hard for her to trust anyone after whats happened to her," Jauhiainen said.

After years of companionship Latifa, finally told Jauhiainen about abuse she claimed to have experienced at the hands of her father Sheikh Mohammed, and that she wanted to flee.

"I had asked her indirectly if she wanted to run away, but it wasn't until 2016 that she revealed exactly what had happened to her."

The details were recorded in a video sent to lawyers, meant to be released if her escape failed. In it, Latifa says she was imprisoned for three years, beaten, and tortured. She said the abuse was on her father's orders.

In August 2017, at Latifa's request, Jauhiainen flew to the Philippines to meet a man who said he was a former French spy — Hervé Jaubert.

sheikha latifa mary robinson More