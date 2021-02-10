Princess Leonor, heir to Spanish throne, to study in Wales

  • FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Princess Leonor of Spain waves to the crowd after a military parade as they celebrate a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Spain's Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain. Heir to the Spanish throne, 15-year-old Princess Leonor will study a two-year course at UWC Atlantic College, in southern Wales, the Spanish royal household announced Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, FILE)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, Spain's King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia wave to the crowd with their daughters Princess Leonor, left, and Princess Sofia during celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution at the Spanish parliament, in Madrid, Spain. Heir to the Spanish throne, 15-year-old Princess Leonor will study a two-year course at UWC Atlantic College, in southern Wales, the Spanish royal household announced Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas, FILE)
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Princess Leonor of Spain waves to the crowd after a military parade as they celebrate a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Spain's Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain. Heir to the Spanish throne, 15-year-old Princess Leonor will study a two-year course at UWC Atlantic College, in southern Wales, the Spanish royal household announced Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, FILE)

MADRID (AP) — The heir to the Spanish throne, 15-year-old Princess Leonor, is going to study in Wales, the Spanish royal household announced Wednesday.

Leonor de Borbon, the elder of two daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, will attend UWC Atlantic College, based at the 12th-century St. Donat’s Castle on the southern Welsh coast, a statement said.

Leonor will begin her two-year course at the boarding school this summer. She turns 16 at the end of October. Her parents will personally meet the course's cost of 67,000 pounds ($92,700, 76,500 euros).

The school, for students aged 16-19 years, says it seeks to “inspire changemakers” who want to work for the common good. It looks for students who “can navigate the complexity of life and (reach) beyond easy answers,” according to the school’s website. The royal household statement noted the school's “open and critical approach.”

The school says it takes in students from around 150 countries.

Princess Leonor obtained admission to the school anonymously, taking several tests before being accepted, the royal household said.

The United World College Movement includes 18 schools around the world, the website says.

