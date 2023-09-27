Princess of Wales arrives at children’s centre as part of her ‘under fives’ campaign

Princess of Wales arrives at the Orchards Centre in Sittingbourne, Kent - Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Princess of Wales has arrived at a children’s centre where she will join a sensory session for youngsters with disabilities and special needs.

The Princess, 41, is at the Orchards Centre in Sittingbourne, Kent, to highlight the importance of supporting such children and their families.

It is the first in a series of engagements she will carry out in the run-up to Christmas in support of her long term Shaping Us campaign that aims to highlight the importance of childhood experiences for the under fives.

The visit is considered an opportunity to acknowledge the difficulties faced by many parents and carers who struggle to access the time and resources needed to look after children with special needs.

Princess of Wales joins a sensory development class with a group of children with a range of needs and conditions - Gareth Fuller/PA

The Princess has made the early years a cornerstone of her work, launching Shaping Us in January through The Royal Foundation for Early Childhood.

The mother of three, wearing black trousers and a red jacket, will join a sensory development class with a group of children with a range of needs and conditions, including social communications difficulties, autism, complex needs and Down Syndrome.

She will meet parents and their children, as well as some of the front-line practitioners running the service to understand more about portage and how it supports families on a day-to-day basis.

The class will be run by the Kent Portage Team.

The National Portage Association is a home-visiting educational service for children with special needs from birth until pre-school age.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, it works with more than 100 portage services, providing a quality framework and training for practitioners and parents.

