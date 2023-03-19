Princess of Wales climbs tree in new family photo celebrating Mother's Day

Princess of Wales with her children - MATT PORTEUS / KENSINGTON PALACE

The Princess of Wales has shown the joys of tree climbing by releasing a family portrait of herself with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte sitting in the branches of a tree.

The photographs were shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts on Sunday morning to mark Mother's Day.

A second photograph shows the Princess holding Prince Louis playfully in the garden. The pictures were shared with the message: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours”.

Many parks prohibit tree climbing, and one council in London previously came under fire for threatening to fine people hundreds of pounds in an attempt to clamp down on children clambering up branches in recent years.

Regulations for the eight Royal Parks in the capital state that trees should not be climbed or interfered with without written permission.

Princess Kate and Prince Louis - MATT PORTEUS / KENSINGTON PALACE

But the images of the Princess and her smiling children, captured by Royal Family and environmental photographer Matt Porteous, show the benefits of the outdoors.

The Princess takes a particular interest in early years children, highlighting the importance of physical, emotional and cognitive development during the first five years of a child's life. Earlier this year she launched a campaign called Shaping Us the impact this crucial period can have on adulthood.

Last week the Princess was seen enjoying a pint of Guinness with the Prince of Wales and the Irish Guards at their St Patrick’s Day parade.

The royal couple were toasted by the soldiers during a visit to the Mons Barracks in Aldershot for the Irish holiday, which marked the informal handover to the Princess as the guardsmen’s new Colonel.

The Princess of Wales was photographed petting the Irish Guards’ mascot, an Irish Wolfhound named Seamus.

The late Queen was also remembered by the King on the first Mother's Day since her death.

A poignant message celebrating all mothers was posted online alongside treasured images which showed Charles as a beaming baby standing on the Queen's lap, while an adult Camilla is seen smiling as she stands behind her elderly mother.

Story continues

The Tweet can be read below.

💐 To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay. pic.twitter.com/v3ugcnH8pJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2023

The Queen died in September aged 96.

Camilla's mother Rosalind Shand died in 1994 at the age of 72 after a long battle with osteoporosis.