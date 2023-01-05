Princess of Wales 'demanded' apology from Meghan for saying she had 'baby brain'

The then Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex at Wimbledon in July 2019 - Paul Marriott

The Princess of Wales demanded an apology from the Duchess of Sussex after she suggested Kate had “baby brain”, according to Prince Harry’s autobiography.

Harry claims Kate told Meghan: “You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!” when the two couples met for a reconciliatory tea at Kensington Palace in June 2018. He suggests the “offended” Princess of Wales was holding onto the upholstered side of her chair so hard that her fingers had gone white.

The altercation allegedly took place over the phone when the two women had discussed the timing of the wedding day rehearsals just weeks earlier.

Harry claims Meghan recalled the conversation, acknowledging that when Kate said she had forgotten something insignificant, she had suggested it might be “baby brain”.

Kate gave birth to Prince Louis, her third child, on April 23, 2018 - just 28 days before Harry and Meghan got married at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

According to Harry, his wife looked perplexed that her sister-in-law had taken such offence and insisted it was the way she spoke to her friends.

'Take your finger out of my face'

He goes on to suggest that William then pointed at Meghan and said her “rude” comment were not the way things were done in Britain.

The Duchess then apparently told William to “take your finger out of my face”.

Harry’s autobiography is due for publication on January 10 but has already gone on sale in Spain, where The Telegraph bought a Spanish language copy from a bookshop.

In the same chapter, Harry suggests that there was tension between the two women from the “early days” due to a misunderstanding over Kate thinking Meghan wanted her “fashion contacts” when in fact she had her own.

He suggests William and Kate were also put out because the Sussexes didn’t give them Easter presents - and admits that they took offence when the Prince and Princess of Wales switched place cards and changed seats at their wedding.

Harry says the couple had followed the American tradition of placing couples next to each other but that William and Kate had insisted spouses sit apart on their table.

Acknowledging the pettiness of the squabbles, Harry writes: “Had it really come to this? Shouting at each other about place cards and hormones?”

Harry addresses crying rumours

In another part of the memoir, Harry addresses the story, which originally appeared in The Telegraph, suggesting Meghan had made Kate cry during a bridesmaids’ dress fitting for Princess Charlotte.

Acknowledging there was a disagreement, he suggests Kate demanded that Meghan have the ill-fitting dresses completely remade four days before the wedding and then initially refused to take Charlotte to see the Duchess’s tailor, Ajay, for adjustments, even though he had been waiting since 8am.

He claims he returned home to find Meghan, who had also been dealing with the stress over her father pulling out of the wedding after suffering a heart attack, on the floor sobbing.

He adds that Kate came round the next day with flowers and a card to apologise. Echoing Meghan’s insistence on Oprah Winfrey that it was Kate who made her cry, and not the other way round, Harry claims Kate acknowledged the story was “completely false” during another meeting between the two couples in December 2018, allegedly telling Meghan: “I know Meghan that I was the one who made you cry.”

He also admits the couple were envious of William and Kate’s lavish home furnishings, referencing their walnut bookshelves and priceless art 0- while they had to make do with an IKEA lamp and discount sofa, bought from sofa.com with Meghan’s credit card.