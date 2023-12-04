Princess of Wales ‘makes secret visit to Strictly studios with her children’

The Strictly Come Dancing studio was graced with royalty as the Princess of Wales watched over rehearsals alongside her children on Friday (1 December), according to reports.

During their secret studio visit, Princess Kate,41 and her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had a chance to step into the judge’s shoes while taking their seats.

Kate and her children were then introduced to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, as well as some of the professional dancers, according to The Sun.

The royals were also shown the costume department at the Elstree Studios, where Louise tried on a small gold crown.

“Kate and Charlotte are huge fans of Strictly so they were delighted to be invited,” a source told The Sun.

“Kate took pictures of the children in the judges’ seats.

“She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles. She was polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn’t get over-excited.

"There was a strict security lockdown on set and staff were told not to take any photos. The children were especially excited and got dressed up.

“They were thrilled to be on set and to meet their favourite celebrities,” they added.

A love of Strictly runs through the Royal Family, as King Charles and Queen Camilla are both said to be big fans of the BBC show.

Last year, Camilla revealed she voted for Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis during a visit to the EastEnders set.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were awarded the must-see moment Bafta TV award for their silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Ayling-Ellis who won Strictly Come Dancing’s 2021 series said she was "mind-blown" at Camilla’s support.

The star, who was Strictly’s first deaf contestant said Camilla revealed her grandchildren also watched Strictly.

"It is amazing, so lovely," the actress said. "I mean come on, it’s the Royal Family voting for me, sometimes you forget how many people watch the show, I am mind-blown,” she added.

On Saturday (2 December), in a heated competition, the Strictly contestants graced the stage for Musicals Week.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin received first perfect score of ‘Strictly’ 2023 (BBC)

Musical theatre star Layton Williams received the first perfect score of the series for their paso doble to “Backstage Romance” from Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Former tennis professional, Annabel Croft stepped into the foxtrot to “For Good” from Wicked, which saw some judges deliver scores considered to be fairly low at this stage of the competition.

EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier performed a salsa to Dirty Dancing track “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”, while ex-Coronation Street star Ellie Leach danced the quickstep to “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC one on Saturday (9 December).