Princess of Wales set to hire late Queen’s former equerry as new private secretary

The Princess of Wales is set to hire a war hero who served as Elizabeth II’s equerry in the role of her private secretary.

The Princess, who has been without her own private secretary for more than a year, has invited Lt Col Tom White to join her at a public engagement to see what the job entails at close quarters.

The choice of the late Queen’s former equerry would be a radical departure from the previous person tipped to take the role, Alison Corfield, who was described as a “straight-talking” brand management expert who would “shake up” the palace.

Lt Col White, in contrast, has already worked at the centre of the institution, at the late Queen’s side until her death in September last year.

Before that, the Royal Marines officer served in Afghanistan in 2009 as a member of 42 Commando.

As a 22-year-old lieutenant serving as 7 Troop’s commander, he helped avert tragedy in Helmand after the Taliban placed a booby trap bomb in a school and wires under the school room door were spotted before detonation.

At the time, he was quoted as saying: “It turns your stomach to think what could have happened if we hadn’t found the bombs.

“These people knew they could have blown a lot of kids sky high – and they didn’t care.”

The rumoured choice of Lt Col White as the Princess’s private secretary would see something of a return to tradition for the household, reflecting the Royal Family’s close ties to the military and a link with her late grandmother-in-law.

It is understood that no appointment has yet been made but a source said that Lt Col White was “likely” to be offered the job.

The 36-year-old father would be the first man in the position, in a restructured Kensington Palace office overseen by a yet-to-be-appointed CEO.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said that they do not comment on staffing matters.

It came as the Princess, 41, donated 50 copies of one of her favourite children’s books to a baby bank on Friday as she sought to abolish the stigma surrounding such “vital” services.

She handed volunteers working at Sebby’s Corner in Barnet, north London, copies of The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson, a book that she “loved” as a young girl.

The Princess warned of the “desperate” times that families faced in the run up to Christmas and expressed concern that the country’s 250 baby banks were a “hidden” resource and should be “more visible”.

She visited the charity, which supports more than 5,000 families, as she sought to encourage members of the public to donate funds, products and pre-loved items, or to volunteer their time to support their local baby banks throughout December.

“Every child should have the basic essentials,” the mother of three told volunteers.

“The baby banks need to be in the community. They are a real lifeline for people facing poverty.

“We need to normalise it and make it more visible, put them where families and children are.”

Lt Col White was a loyal equerry to the late Queen and was one of the few people to see her in her final days at Balmoral.

He joined Buckingham Palace in November 2020, with the role of equerry lasting for three years and rotating between members of the Armed Forces.

He was spotted at the Princess of Wales’s early years symposium at the Design Museum in London last week, where the Princess delivered a keynote speech.

Kensington Palace has traditionally employed private office staff from government departments, the civil service or promoted from within their own households.

The past few years have seen them explore new avenues, with the Princess’s most recent attempted hire, Ms Corfield, coming from the team of the chef Jamie Oliver as a brand and marketing executive.

Having been tipped to take the role in February, she pulled out shortly after the news was made public, said to have been uncomfortable with the prospect of having such a high-profile position.

The last person to work full-time in the position was Hannah Cockburn-Logie, who was hired by the Princess when she was the Duchess of Cambridge in May 2020 after a stint as a diplomat in the British High Commission in India. She left in 2022 for personal reasons.

Ms Cockburn-Logie had replaced Catherine Quinn, who came from a job as chief operating officer at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School.

The Princess’s first private secretary, Rebecca Deacon, was promoted internally.

The Princess’s assistant private secretary, Natalie Barrows, has been with her since 2017 and regularly accompanies her on engagements and tours.

