Princess of Wales: Windsor walk with Sussexes ‘one of the hardest things ever’

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, before meeting well-wishers - Kirsty O'Connor/AFP

Appearing alongside the Sussexes after the death of Elizabeth II was “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do”, the Princess of Wales said, according to a new book about the Royal family.

The Princess of Wales walked with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to greet mourners and view the flowers that had been laid outside the gates of Windsor Castle.

She told a senior royal that she found the experience difficult, owing to the tension between the Sussexes and her family, according to Robert Jobson, a royal correspondent and the book’s author.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” he said.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle - Kirsty O'Connor/Getty Images

Our King, a new book that will be serialised in the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday this weekend by Jobson, tells of the “ill-feeling” between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes.

It also details the late Queen’s confusion over Harry and Meghan’s public criticisms of the monarchy and members of the Royal family, reportedly describing their behaviour as “quite mad” and a number of other issues.

According to the book, King Charles and Prince William decided they could not risk being alone with Prince Harry again after the Sussexes’ much-criticised interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

More recently, relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family have been fraught. The Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary that aired in December saw Harry insist his decision to marry Meghan set him apart from his family because it was “from his heart” and not because she “would fit the mould”.

In his memoir, Spare, which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, Harry accused his brother of assault and wrote of the family’s “unconscious bias” when it comes to race.

It is yet to be formally announced whether the Sussexes will attend the King’s forthcoming Coronation.