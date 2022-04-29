Princeton homeowner holds thief at gunpoint until police arrive

Apr. 29—PRINCETON — A suspect was arrested early Wednesday after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner who discovered him stealing items from his vehicle, according to the Princeton Police Department

A little after 3 a.m., members of the Princeton Police Department responded to a residence on Meador Street in Princeton in reference to a homeowner holding someone at gunpoint that was stealing items from his vehicle.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the homeowner and the suspect, Zachary Harmon, no age or address available, according to a statement issued Thursday by the police department.

"Mr. Harmon was immediately arrested without incident. Mr. Harmon had several items from the homeowners vehicles in his backpack, which were documented and returned," according to police. "Also inside Mr. Harmon's backpack were several items belonging to other residents throughout the immediate area. Officers were able to locate most of the victims that night and return their property, including the backpack Mr. Harmon had used to store the other stolen property, which he had stolen out of another vehicle much earlier in the night."

Harmon was charged with several offenses related to these incidents including petit larceny and entering without breaking.

Sgt. C.C. Butler is the investigating officer.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

