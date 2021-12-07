Princeton man charged with domestic assault, property damage in Windom incident

Dec. 7—WINDOM — A warrant has been issued for Justin Olson, Princeton, to face a felony count of domestic assault after a reported altercation at a Windom residence on Dec. 1. Olson, 28, is also charged with a misdemeanor offense for fourth-degree property damage.

According to the criminal complaint, a Windom police officer was dispatched to a Windom residence on Dec. 1 for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a victim, who had been arguing with Olson for most of the day, according to the report. The victim stated that Olson was being rude and was told to leave.

Olson reportedly grabbed the victim's property, who then took it back. Olson then put his arm around the victim's neck, like a chokehold, and tossed the victim aside. The victim yelled to a bystander for the police to be called. When Olson heard another individual in the house on the line with dispatch, he reportedly went into the living room and began to destroy the victim's property, including a TV, lamps, vase and more. Olson then fled the scene.

Olson has a domestic assault no contact order violation conviction from October, and a felony domestic assault conviction from June. He was also convicted on a felony terroristic threat charge in 2015.

If convicted, Olson faces a maximum of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the felony domestic assault charge. The property damage charge carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

A mugshot of Olson is not available.