Princeton man held on allegation of burning Leominster restaurant

WORCESTER — A Princeton man was ordered held without bail in federal court Thursday on an allegation he burned and “destroyed” a Leominster restaurant.

Edmond Charrette, 31, also known as Edmond Kuhn, “maliciously damaged and destroyed” the China City restaurant in Leominster Oct. 12, 2021, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Court records show that Charrette pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Worcester Thursday to one count of damage and destruction of a building by means of fire.

After government lawyers asked he be held without bail, Charrette agreed to be detained without prejudice, meaning he could request bail at a later date.

The charge of damage and destruction of a building by means of fire provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, Rollins’ office said.

Charette is due back in court March 10 for a status conference. Further details about the blaze were not included in court documents.

China City’s website states it is currently closed for refurbishment. The telephone number listed on the website did not appear to be functioning Thursday afternoon.

