Princeton man killed in officer-involved shooting

Apr. 18—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is deceased following a Princeton Police Department officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. on North Fifth Street, First Sgt. C.K. McKenzie, with the West Virginia State Police, said.

McKenzie said the incident began as a 911 call requesting officers respond to unauthorized trespassing.

"It was called in as a man riding an ATV on property reported not to be his," McKenzie said.

Princeton Police Department officers responded to the scene.

"They ended up confronting the male subject," McKenzie said. "There was an officer-involved shooting with that person who is now deceased."

The West Virginia State Police were also on scene.

McKenzie said the State Police will be handling the investigation into the shooting.

"It is an ongoing, active investigation," he said.

McKenzie said no additional details are being released at this time.

Princeton Police Chief T.A. Grey directed all questions to the West Virginia State Police.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

